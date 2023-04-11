New ESP32 dev kit equipped with 6-axis IMU, 1.3” OLED and flexible wireless connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The SoftRF T-BeamSUPREME is a new small embedded device designed and produced by LILYGO and SoftRF. The new development board is compatible with U-blox MAX-M10S modules and Seemtech SX1262 LoRa modules.

The SoftRF T-BeamSUPREME comes with a ESP32-S3 microcontroller as other recently launched LILYGO devices (T-TWR, T-SIM7080G)

