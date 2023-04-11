All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
New ESP32 dev kit equipped with 6-axis IMU, 1.3” OLED and flexible wireless connectivity

Apr 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 29 views

The SoftRF T-BeamSUPREME is a new small embedded device designed and produced by LILYGO and SoftRF. The new development board is compatible with U-blox MAX-M10S modules and Seemtech SX1262 LoRa modules. 

The SoftRF T-BeamSUPREME comes with a ESP32-S3 microcontroller as other recently launched LILYGO devices (T-TWRT-SIM7080G)

  • ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 8MB  SRAM; 8MB Flash 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0


LILYGO CORE modules features
It appears that there will be two “CORE” variants; one with the U-blox MAX-M10S-00B module and the other with a SX1262 LoRa module. The U-blox module is described as an ultra-low power GNSS receiver for high-performance asset-tracking devices with less than 25mW power consumption.

The LoRa module integrated seems to be the Semtech SX1262 also recently seen on the RAK11720 module.


SoftRF T-BeamSUPREME peripherals
Other peripherals found on this development module includes a 6-axis IMU (3-axis Gyroscope + 3-axis Accelerometer), various connectors for external antennas and a tiny OLED display with 128 x 64 resolution.


SoftRF T-BeamSUPREME dev board
For documentation, the product page lists the LILYGO LoRa series GitHub and the SoftRF GitHub repository.

Specifications listed for the SoftRF T-BeamSupreme:

  • Display:
    • 1.3” OLED (128 x 64 resolution)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz WiFi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n (up to 150 Mbps)
    • BLE 5, Bluetooth mesh
    • LoRa SX1262 module (433/868/915 MHz)
    • Ublox MAX-M10S-00B (GPS optional)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 9x GPIOs (via JST connectors)
    • 6-axis IMU (QMI8658)
    • 1x Magnetometer (QMC6310)
    • 1x LoRa antenna connector
    • 1x GPS antenna connector
    • 1x Wi-Fi external antenna connector
  • USB:
    • 2x USB Type-C port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x RST button, 1x Boot button
    • AXP2101 PMU
    • RTC (PCF8563)
  • Power:
    • 1x 18650 Li-Ion Battery holder
  • Mechanical:
    • 114.6 x 28 x 33mm

Further information

The SoftRF T-BeamSupreme starts at $53.98 but it’s estimated to be launched on May 20 2023. See the product page on AliExpress to pre-order.

