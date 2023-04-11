New ESP32 dev kit equipped with 6-axis IMU, 1.3” OLED and flexible wireless connectivity

New ESP32 dev kit equipped with 6-axis IMU, 1.3” OLED and flexible wireless connectivityApr 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 29 views
The SoftRF T-BeamSUPREME is a new small embedded device designed and produced by LILYGO and SoftRF. The new development board is compatible with U-blox MAX-M10S modules and Seemtech SX1262 LoRa modules.
The SoftRF T-BeamSUPREME comes with a ESP32-S3 microcontroller as other recently launched LILYGO devices (T-TWR, T-SIM7080G)
- ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 8MB SRAM; 8MB Flash 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0