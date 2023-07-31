All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
NanoS3 is a tiny module based on the ESP32-S3 SoC

Jul 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 168 views

The NanoS3 is described as the “world’s smallest, fully-featured ESP32-S3 module”. The open-source device is packed with diverse features including LiPo battery support and it’s compatible with programming platforms such as Arduino, MicroPython, etc.

As its name implies, the NanoS3 by Unexpected Maker is powered by the Espressif System ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip with the following features:

  • ESP32-S3FN8Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0


ESP32-S3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The NanoS3 comes with 27 GPIO pins; Some of the supported interfaces are 1x I2C, 1x SPI, 14x Touch pins, etc. Its DMA (Direct Memory Access) controller boasts 5 TX channels and 5 RX channels for improving data transfer and reducing the burden on the core processors.


NanoS3 pinout
(click images to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the device offers native USB support and its USB Serial JTAG functionality provides debugging and programming capabilities.


NanoS3 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The FAQ section which can be found at the end of this page, mentions that “The NanoS3 includes everything you need other than a USB connector and buttons for IO0 and RESET. Depending on the design, some projects don’t need a USB connector, or boot option buttons, so those need to be provided by you, if required.”

The GitHub repository includes extensive documentation including schematics, 3D STEP files, and software libraries (soon).

Lastly, Unexpected Maker indicates that this specific ESP32-S3 module is drop in compatible with the TinyPICO Nano (ESP32 PICO D4 based) which has a similar form-factor.

Specifications listed for the NanoS3 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 512K SRAM
    • 8MB QSPI Flash
    • 8MB QSPI extra PSRAM
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n
    • BLE 5.0 + Mesh
    • 3D High Gain Antenna
  • USB:
    • Native USB + USB Serial JTAG
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • Up to 27x GPIOs
  • Other Features:
    • 1515 Neopixel
    • 1x LED
  • Power:
    • 700mA, 3.3V LDO Regulator
    • LiPo Battery Charging IC
  • Mechanical:
    • 28 x 11mm

 Further information

The NanoS3 is priced at $19.50 and it can be obtained from the Unexpected MakerShop, Pimoroni, Adafruit and Amazon.

