NanoS3 is a tiny module based on the ESP32-S3 SoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The NanoS3 is described as the “world’s smallest, fully-featured ESP32-S3 module”. The open-source device is packed with diverse features including LiPo battery support and it’s compatible with programming platforms such as Arduino, MicroPython, etc.

As its name implies, the NanoS3 by Unexpected Maker is powered by the Espressif System ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip with the following features:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

