Holybro Integrates Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson into Advanced Flight Controller Baseboard

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Holybro recently introduced the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard, designed for autonomous vehicle systems. This compact baseboard seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson platforms, making it ideal for developers and researchers focused on advanced robotics and unmanned vehicles.

According to the product page, the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard is fully compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Nano modules. It also offers partial compatibility with the Jetson Xavier NX, ensuring a broad application range.