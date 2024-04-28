All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Holybro Integrates Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson into Advanced Flight Controller Baseboard

Apr 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 107 views

Holybro recently introduced the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard, designed for autonomous vehicle systems. This compact baseboard seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson platforms, making it ideal for developers and researchers focused on advanced robotics and unmanned vehicles.

According to the product page, the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard is fully compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Nano modules. It also offers partial compatibility with the Jetson Xavier NX, ensuring a broad application range.

Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The baseboard offers extensive connectivity options, including two UART ports—one for debugging and another linked to the autopilot’s telemetry. It also features CAN and SPI ports for versatile vehicle management, along with an Ethernet switch that connects both the Jetson and the Autopilot, ensuring robust network capabilities via Gigabit Ethernet.

For developers looking to expand their systems, the baseboard offers a variety of inputs and outputs. This includes two USB 3.2 host ports, two USB 2.0 host ports, and additional interfaces for MIPI CSI camera inputs, ensuring high-quality video data handling. It also features an M.2 Key M slot for NVMe SSDs and an M.2 Key E slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, providing ample expansion possibilities.

 
Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The board is designed with separate input power circuits for the Autopilot to ensure flight safety. It includes an integrated UBEC to convert 7V-24V to 5.0V for the Jetson module, with the option to use an external UBEC for higher applications or redundancy. The power requirements of the baseboard vary depending on usage and peripherals, typically ranging from 15 to 30 watts.

The Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard integrates seamlessly with various autopilot systems. It connects via the Pixhawk Autopilot Bus, which adheres to an open-source specification. This setup supports a wide range of features such as redundant digital power module inputs and I2C power monitor support, enhancing the reliability and functionality of the integrated system.

Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

For detailed technical information, visit the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard Holybro Wiki pages. The baseboard is available without the Jetson module or power module for $359.99. Further details and purchasing options can be found on the Holybro product page.

