Embedded platform integrates ESP32 module and RP2040 co-processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

CrowdSupply recently featured the EsPiFF SBC designed for multimedia, firewall and NAS applications. The EsPiFF combines a ESP32-WROVER module for wireless connectivity and a RP2040 chip functioning as a coprocessor.

The ESP32-WROVER module featured is likely to be the ESP32-WROVER-IE-N16R8 since it provides up to 16MB of Flash memory, 8MB of PSRAM and a connector for an external antenna.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

