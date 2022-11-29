All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Embedded platform integrates ESP32 module and RP2040 co-processor

Nov 28, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 183 views

CrowdSupply recently featured the EsPiFF SBC designed for multimedia, firewall and NAS applications. The EsPiFF combines a ESP32-WROVER module for wireless connectivity and a RP2040 chip functioning as a coprocessor.

The ESP32-WROVER module featured is likely to be the ESP32-WROVER-IE-N16R8 since it provides up to 16MB of Flash memory, 8MB of PSRAM and a connector for an external antenna.  

  • ESP32-WROVER — ESP32-D0WDQ6 chip (up to 2.40 GHz); 16MB Flash; 8MB PSRAM
  • RP2040 — Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz) 


EsPiFF board
(click image to enlarge)

For storage, there is a MicroSD card, 2KB of fast-speed FRAM, 8Mbits of high-speed ISSI flash and an unpopulated footprint for a 512Mbit ISSI flash chip. 

The ESP32 module supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/Bluetooth + BLE and the board also includes an external U.FL antenna since the ESP32-module PCB antenna can’t be used due to space restrictions according to the EsPiFF GitHub.

           
EsPiFF demo application (left) and side view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

There is also a 10/100M ethernet port via IP101 PHY and PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) headers compatible with the Raspberry Pi PoE HAT.   

The 40-pin expansion header provides access to the GPIOs from the RP2040 microcontroller and it also allows the EsPiFF to be compatible with existing Raspberry Pi HATs.  

         
ESP32 – RP2040 interface (left) and board peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

A preliminary datasheet for the latest version of this board can be found here. The EsPiFF GitHub also specifies that the ESP32 module (master) can interface with the RP2040 (slave) via SPI protocol or UART protocol. This product is also compatible with Arduino IDE, ESP-IDF, in addition to Apache Nuttx and Firmata.    

Further information

The EsPiFF can be purchased for $55.00 on CrowSupply.com. The order also includes various connectors and cables compatible with the board. Shipping costs $8.00 for customers in the U.S and $18.00 to anywhere else. Orders are estimated to ship around April 2023. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

