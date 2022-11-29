Embedded platform integrates ESP32 module and RP2040 co-processor

Embedded platform integrates ESP32 module and RP2040 co-processorNov 28, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 183 views
CrowdSupply recently featured the EsPiFF SBC designed for multimedia, firewall and NAS applications. The EsPiFF combines a ESP32-WROVER module for wireless connectivity and a RP2040 chip functioning as a coprocessor.
The ESP32-WROVER module featured is likely to be the ESP32-WROVER-IE-N16R8 since it provides up to 16MB of Flash memory, 8MB of PSRAM and a connector for an external antenna.
- ESP32-WROVER — ESP32-D0WDQ6 chip (up to 2.40 GHz); 16MB Flash; 8MB PSRAM
- RP2040 — Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz)