BlueSMiRF v2 High-Speed ESP32-Based Module with Duplex Transmissions up to 921600bps

SparkFun has just unveiled the latest addition to its BlueSMiRF lineup – a compact and advanced wireless module that maintains the familiar form-factor of its predecessors. Designed for seamless compatibility, it effortlessly integrates with Arduino boards and other devices featuring 6-pin serial connectors, enhancing its utility in a wide range of applications.

According to the datasheet, this new BlueSMiRF v2 variant incorporates the following ESP32 module compared to the previous versions (RN-41/RN-42):

