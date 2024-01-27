All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
BlueSMiRF v2 High-Speed ESP32-Based Module with Duplex Transmissions up to 921600bps

Jan 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 36 views

SparkFun has just unveiled the latest addition to its BlueSMiRF lineup – a compact and advanced wireless module that maintains the familiar form-factor of its predecessors. Designed for seamless compatibility, it effortlessly integrates with Arduino boards and other devices featuring 6-pin serial connectors, enhancing its utility in a wide range of applications.

According to the datasheet, this new BlueSMiRF v2 variant incorporates the following ESP32 module compared to the previous versions (RN-41/RN-42):

  • ESP32-PICO-V3-02 Xtensa 32-bit LX6 dual core (up to 240MHz); 2MB PSRAM, 8MB Flash

  
SparkFun BlueSMiRF v2
(click image to enlarge)

As mentioned earlier, the BlueSMiRF v2 maintains the same pinout as previous Bluetooth Mates and USB-to-serial converters. SparkFun indicates that the device it’s easily compatible with a range of Arduino development boards and GNSS breakout boards, including Arduino Pro, Pro Mini, LilyPad Arduino 328 Main, and more.

Designed for short-range applications, the SparkFun BlueSMiRF v2 offers a reliable indoor connection of up to 100ft (33m) suitable for various point-to-point communication setups. Moreover, its integration with Over The Air (OTA) updates via Wi-Fi ensures that the device constantly stays up-to-date with the latest firmware.

This SparkFun device boasts dual protocol support with both Serial Port Profile (SPP) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ensuring compatibility with various devices from Android and Apple phones to desktops and laptops. Its power efficiency is tailored to operational states, optimizing consumption from idle to active use. See the demo above for more details.

   
SparkFun BlueSMiRF v2 applications
(click images to enlarge)

Additionally, the device includes an AP2112K 3.3V/600mA voltage regulator and adaptable logic level converters for diverse voltage requirements. The Getting Started guide for this SparkFun product can be found here.

Further information

The SparkFun BlueSMiRF v2 is available for $19.95 with or without headers on the SparkFun online store.

