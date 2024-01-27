BlueSMiRF v2 High-Speed ESP32-Based Module with Duplex Transmissions up to 921600bps

BlueSMiRF v2 High-Speed ESP32-Based Module with Duplex Transmissions up to 921600bpsJan 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 36 views
SparkFun has just unveiled the latest addition to its BlueSMiRF lineup – a compact and advanced wireless module that maintains the familiar form-factor of its predecessors. Designed for seamless compatibility, it effortlessly integrates with Arduino boards and other devices featuring 6-pin serial connectors, enhancing its utility in a wide range of applications.
According to the datasheet, this new BlueSMiRF v2 variant incorporates the following ESP32 module compared to the previous versions (RN-41/RN-42):
- ESP32-PICO-V3-02 – Xtensa 32-bit LX6 dual core (up to 240MHz); 2MB PSRAM, 8MB Flash