ASUS ExpertCenter PN65: Now Available with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H & Ultra 7 155H Processors

May 19, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 97 views

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN65, a compact mini-PC announced earlier this year, is compatible with Intel’s Meteor Lake processors. ASUS indicates that this product was designed to support demanding AI applications, including advanced object recognition and sound detection, which enhance productivity in multimedia-intensive environments.

The device is powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 5 125H processor with the following features:

  • 125H — 14C/18T (4P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.5 GHz); 18 MB Intel Smart Cache, 20W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.2 GHz), 7 Xe-cores
  • 155H — 16C/22T (6P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.8 GHz); 24 MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.25 GHz), 8 Xe-cores

ASUS ExpertCenter PN65 Expansion Slots
(click image to enlarge)

ASUS ExpertCenter PN65 supports up to 48GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory, boosting its multitasking efficiency and speed. It features two PCIe 2280 Gen4 x 4 slots for enhanced storage performance and capacity. Additionally, its tool-less design allows for straightforward upgrades of M.2 PCIe SSD and HDD components, simplifying maintenance.

This mini PC offers extensive connectivity options, featuring seven USB ports and multiple video outputs including HDMI, which supports up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, and DisplayPort 1.4. Additional configurable ports such as VGA, COM, and Intel 2.5G LAN are available, allowing for flexible setup configurations and the ability to handle complex, multi-display arrangements.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN65 Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

For advanced wireless networking, the device supports Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, along with Bluetooth 5.4, providing fast and reliable connectivity. It also features an RGB boot status indicator that aids in troubleshooting during startup, enhancing user management.

ASUS ensures that the PN65 is built to last, with extensive testing carried out to guarantee reliability over long-term use. The company offers a three-year manufacturer warranty and provides a dedicated professional customer service team to address any issues that users may encounter according to the product page.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN65
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN65 is currently available in two configurations on their online store: the 155H Intel processor model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD priced at $929.00, and the 125H Intel processor version featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, available for $759.00.

