ASUS ExpertCenter PN65: Now Available with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H & Ultra 7 155H Processors
May 19, 2024
The ASUS ExpertCenter PN65, a compact mini-PC announced earlier this year, is compatible with Intel’s Meteor Lake processors. ASUS indicates that this product was designed to support demanding AI applications, including advanced object recognition and sound detection, which enhance productivity in multimedia-intensive environments.
The device is powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 5 125H processor with the following features:
- 125H — 14C/18T (4P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.5 GHz); 18 MB Intel Smart Cache, 20W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.2 GHz), 7 Xe-cores
- 155H — 16C/22T (6P+8E+2LP-E), (Up to 4.8 GHz); 24 MB Intel Smart Cache, 28W – 115W TDP, Intel Arc Graphics (up to 2.25 GHz), 8 Xe-cores