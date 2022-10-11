All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Sensing board equipped with ESP32-S3 SoC

Oct 10, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 427 views

CrowdSupply recently featured the Bee Motion S3 board which integrates sensors such as a PIR motion and a light ambient sensor. This open source board also provides a LiPo battery charge circuitry for portable IoT applications and a Stemma connector to easily integrate additional sensor boards.

The Bee Motion S3 seems to feature the ESP32-S3 SoC seen recently in other boards (i.e. Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3, T-SIMCAM). For reference, the ESP32-S3 SoC accommodates the Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor (up to 240MHz), up to 384KB ROM and 512KB SRAM.  

BPI-Pico W-S3 front (left) and (back)
(click image to enlarge)

This ESP32-S3 SoC is also enabled with BLE 5.0, Bluetooth Mesh and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with data rate up to 150Mbps.

As seen in the pinout image below, the Bee Motion S3 offers up to 18x digital pins, 10x ADC pins, 10x Touch Pins, 1x SPI, 1x I2C, 1x UART. Additionally, the board includes a battery voltage monitor, a LiPo battery charge circuitry, one programmable RGB LED and one trim pot to adjust PIR sensitivity.  


BPI-Pico W-S3 pinout 
(click image to enlarge)

The developer company Smart Bee Designs, has linked a GitHub which includes the board 3D model, board schematics and source code for Arduino, CircuitPython and MicroPython. The company has also set up a Discord server for active update which can be found here


Comparison Table (left) and BPI-Pico W-S3 board (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Bee Motion S3 board include:

  • Processor System:
    • ESP32-S3, Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz)
  • Memory:
    • 384KB ROM (on-chip)
    • 320KB RAM (on-chip)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (20MHz, 40MHz bandwidth)
    • BLE 5.0, Bluetooth mesh
  • USB:
    • 1x USB type-C
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x PIR motion sensor
    • 1x Ambient light sensor
    • 1x RGB LED
    • 18x GPIOs 10x ADC, 10x Touch sensing IOs
    • 1x SPI, 1x I2C, 1x UART
    • 1x Stemma connector
  • Software:
    • Arduino
    • MicroPython
    • CircuitPython
  • Power:
    • 5V 
    • <100uA deep sleep quiescent current

 Further information

The price for the Bee Motion S3 hasn’t been announced. For more information, refer to the product page on CrowdSupply.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

