Sensing board equipped with ESP32-S3 SoC

CrowdSupply recently featured the Bee Motion S3 board which integrates sensors such as a PIR motion and a light ambient sensor. This open source board also provides a LiPo battery charge circuitry for portable IoT applications and a Stemma connector to easily integrate additional sensor boards.

The Bee Motion S3 seems to feature the ESP32-S3 SoC seen recently in other boards (i.e. Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3, T-SIMCAM). For reference, the ESP32-S3 SoC accommodates the Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor (up to 240MHz), up to 384KB ROM and 512KB SRAM.