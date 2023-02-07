All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Low Power FPGA dev board can be pre-ordered for $69.95

Feb 6, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 211 views

The IcyBlue Feather by Oak Dev Tech is a tiny development board based on the Lattice ICE5LP4K low-power FPGA. This development board provides flexible peripherals such as up to 22x GPIOs, LiPo battery support and it can be programmed using the open-source Project IceStorm.

As mentioned earlier, the board is powered by the ICE5LP4K FPGA which offers up to 3520 LUTs/440 LABs. Additionally, the board includes up to 2MB SPI Flash memory.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


 
IcyBlue Feather front (left) and bottom (right)
(click images to enlarge)

This development board comes in a feather form-factor, however the product page indicates that the following images are of the prototype version. The final PCB will be blue with solder mask. 

In addition to the 22x GPIOs, the IcyBlue Feather features 1x RGB LED, 2x programmable LEDs, 2x hardened SPI IP cores and 2x hardened I2C IP cores. The board can also be used in portable applications since it includes support for 1S LiPo batteries.


IcyBlue Feather prototype without SPI Flash
(click image to enlarge)

The device includes an FTDI FT232HQ USB to FIFO bridge to easily program the board’s SPI Flash memory with bitstream, hex or bin files. Furthermore, the FT232HQ is compatible with Lattice’s Diamond programmer (proprietary) or with IceStorm (open-source).

Further information

The standard price of the IcyBlue Feather seems to be $84.95, but it can be pre-ordered for $69.00. The product page can be found on the OakDevTech online store. The first 100 pieces are estimated to ship around May.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...