Low Power FPGA dev board can be pre-ordered for $69.95

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The IcyBlue Feather by Oak Dev Tech is a tiny development board based on the Lattice ICE5LP4K low-power FPGA. This development board provides flexible peripherals such as up to 22x GPIOs, LiPo battery support and it can be programmed using the open-source Project IceStorm.

As mentioned earlier, the board is powered by the ICE5LP4K FPGA which offers up to 3520 LUTs/440 LABs. Additionally, the board includes up to 2MB SPI Flash memory.