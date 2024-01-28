All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
DFRobot Coin-Sized ESP32-C6 Board with RISC-V Core, Priced at $4.90

Jan 28, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 281 views

The Beetle ESP32-C6 is a compact and versatile IoT development board by DFRobot, designed for Arduino enthusiasts and developers looking to explore low-power IoT solutions. This tiny gizmo offers up to 16x I/Os and an array of communication protocols including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Zigbee 3.0, and Thread 1.3.

This device utilizes the same Espressif Systems microcontroller found in the recent DFRobot FireBeetle 2 released earlier this month.

  • ESP32-C6RISC-V Single-Core (up to 160 MHz); 512KB SRAM, 4MB Flash; RTC SRAM 16KB

ESp32-C6 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

With compact dimensions of just 25 x 20.5mm, this miniature board excels in wireless communication. It seamlessly supports a range of Wi-Fi protocols, encompassing IEEE 802.11b/g/n and 802.11ax (20 MHz-only non-AP mode), allowing for versatile operation in Station, SoftAP, and SoftAP+Station combined modes, all within the 2.4GHz frequency band.

Furthermore, it leverages the power-saving benefits of Wi-Fi 6’s Target Wake Time (TWT) technology minimizing device power consumption and extending battery life.

Beetle ESP32-C6 board interfaces
(click images to enlarge)

On the Bluetooth front, the board provides support for both Bluetooth 5 and Bluetooth mesh, offering a wide range of data rate options spanning from 125 Kbps to 2 Mbps. Additionally, it boasts compatibility with the IEEE 802.15.4-2015 protocol at the 2.4GHz frequency band, featuring a data rate of 250Kbps and full support for Thread 1.3 and Zigbee 3.0.

Beetle ESP32-C6 board pinout
(click images to enlarge)

There are various I/O interfaces supported including 13x digital I/O pins, 6x LED PWM channels, 1x SPI interface, 3x UART ports (1x LP UART), 2x I2C interfaces (1x LP I2C), 1x I2S interface, and an IR transceiver with 5x transmit and 5x receive channels. It also boasts a 12-bit SAR ADC with 7 channels and a DMA controller with 3x transmit and 3x receive channels, making it highly adaptable for various IoT and electronics projects.

Beetle ESP32-C6 board dimensions
(click images to enlarge)

For detailed technical information and Arduino IDE setup instructions, refer to the DFRobot Wiki pages.

Specifications listed for the Beetle ESP32-C6 Mini Board include:

  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 6/ Bluetooth 5
    • Thread 1.3 & Zigbee 3.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 13x Digital I/Os
    • IR Transceiver
    • DMA Controller
    • 1x User LED
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
    • 1x Status LED
    • TP4057 Lithium Battery charge management chip
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -10°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
    • 14uA Sleep current
  • Dimensions:
    •  25 x 20.5mm

Further information

The Beetle ESP32-C6 board is listed on the DFRobot website for $4.90.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

One response to “DFRobot Coin-Sized ESP32-C6 Board with RISC-V Core, Priced at $4.90”

  1. Mike says:
    Jan. 28, 2024 at 3:42 pm

    looked promising until I saw 0°C to 60°C

Please comment here...