DFRobot Coin-Sized ESP32-C6 Board with RISC-V Core, Priced at $4.90

The Beetle ESP32-C6 is a compact and versatile IoT development board by DFRobot, designed for Arduino enthusiasts and developers looking to explore low-power IoT solutions. This tiny gizmo offers up to 16x I/Os and an array of communication protocols including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Zigbee 3.0, and Thread 1.3.

This device utilizes the same Espressif Systems microcontroller found in the recent DFRobot FireBeetle 2 released earlier this month.

