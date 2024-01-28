DFRobot Coin-Sized ESP32-C6 Board with RISC-V Core, Priced at $4.90

DFRobot Coin-Sized ESP32-C6 Board with RISC-V Core, Priced at $4.90Jan 28, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 281 views
The Beetle ESP32-C6 is a compact and versatile IoT development board by DFRobot, designed for Arduino enthusiasts and developers looking to explore low-power IoT solutions. This tiny gizmo offers up to 16x I/Os and an array of communication protocols including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Zigbee 3.0, and Thread 1.3.
This device utilizes the same Espressif Systems microcontroller found in the recent DFRobot FireBeetle 2 released earlier this month.
- ESP32-C6 — RISC-V Single-Core (up to 160 MHz); 512KB SRAM, 4MB Flash; RTC SRAM 16KB