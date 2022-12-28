All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Industrial Edge Controller powered by ESP32-S3 module

Dec 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 104 views

The EdgeBox-ESP-100 is a rugged controller equipped with the ESP32-S3 SoC. This new product from SeeedStudio offers support for fieldbus solutions as 1x CAN Bus, 1x RS485. Ethernet LAN port, and other isolated peripherals.

Unlike other SeeedStudio products from the Edge Series (i.e. EdgeBox-RPi-200/1000), the EdgeBox-ESP-100 integrates the following ESP32 SoC. 

  • ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 512KB + 8MB RAM; 16 MB Flash storage; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0


ESP32-S3 SoC block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

According to the datasheet, this device includes a pre-installed 4G LTE cellular module (A7670G SIMCom). The EdgeBox-ESP-100 can be customized to support LoRaWAN as well, although it will replace the 4G LTE module. 


EdgeBox-ESP-100 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

As shown in the image below, the EdgeBox-ESP-100 features a phoenix connector providing access to isolated I/Os such as 4x digital inputs, 4x analog inputs, 6x digital outputs and 2x analog outputs. 


Phoenix connector pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The EdgeBox-ESP-100 accepts 10.8V to 36V power input. Additionally, the EdgeBox-ESP-100 operating temperature ranges from -20°C to 60 °C.

This industrial embedded device can also be programmed with ESP-IDF since it’s based on a ESP32 module. Another product that offers similar features unveiled a few months ago is the Arduino Opta Wi-Fi powered by the STM32H747XI Dual ARM Cortex processor.

.

   
EdgeBox-ESP-100 DIN rail mounting
(click images to enlarge)

SeeedStudio seems to provide a 2-year warranty and they specified that this product is RoHs, CE, FCC UKCA and TELEC compliant. The product is not yet IEC 61131-3 compliant; the status for now is “under development”.

Further information

The EdgeBox-ESP-100 is available for $179.00 on SeeedStudio.com. Refer to the SeeedStudio blog post for more information about EdgeBox-ESP-100 and other products from the Edge Series.

