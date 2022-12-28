Industrial Edge Controller powered by ESP32-S3 module

Industrial Edge Controller powered by ESP32-S3 moduleDec 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 104 views
The EdgeBox-ESP-100 is a rugged controller equipped with the ESP32-S3 SoC. This new product from SeeedStudio offers support for fieldbus solutions as 1x CAN Bus, 1x RS485. Ethernet LAN port, and other isolated peripherals.
Unlike other SeeedStudio products from the Edge Series (i.e. EdgeBox-RPi-200/1000), the EdgeBox-ESP-100 integrates the following ESP32 SoC.
- ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 512KB + 8MB RAM; 16 MB Flash storage; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0