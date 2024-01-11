All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
FireBeetle 2 Upgraded with RISC-V Based ESP32-C6 SoC Featuring Zigbee 3.0 and Thread 1.3 Connectivity

Jan 10, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 184 views

DFRobot has announced the launch of the updated FireBeetle 2, now incorporating the latest ESP32-C6 System-on-Chip from Espressif Systems. This enhanced development board integrates standard I/Os, includes comprehensive battery support, and offers advanced connectivity options with Zigbee 3.0 and Thread 1.3.

Unlike the FireBeetle 2 (ESP32-S3) launched in 2022, this new variant is equipped with the recently unveiled ESP32-C6 from Espressif Systems. 

  • ESP32-C6 — RISC-V Single-Core (up to 160 MHz); 512KB SRAM, 4MB Flash; RTC SRAM 16KB


ESP32-C61 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The ESP32-C6 chip is the first to implement the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) protocol, enhancing network capacity and reducing latency, while the Target Wake Time (TWT) feature optimizes power consumption, contributing to extended battery life in IoT applications.

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-C6, featuring support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, Zigbee 3.0, and Thread 1.3, functions as a connectivity hub for various IoT networks, facilitating integration in multi-system and multi-platform smart home environments.

       
FireBeetle 2 ESP32 C6 interfaces and pinout
(click images to enlarge)

According to the DFRobot Wiki, the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-C6 is equipped with an array of header pins that offer 19 Digital I/Os, one SPI, three UART, two I2C, and one I2S interface. Additionally, it features a 12-bit SAR ADC and supports DMA and PWM. 

The power management system of the board is flexible, featuring an integrated CN3165 battery charging IC and a dedicated battery connector, enhancing its utility in portable applications. Additionally, it includes a USB Type-C port, providing an alternative power supply option.

     
FireBeetle 2 ESP32 C6 bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

DFRobot highlights the suitability of the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-C6 for a range of low-powered IoT applications due to its battery support and GDI interface, which facilitates interactive displays. Moreover, the board’s deep sleep mode consumes only 16.5uA, which can be useful for continuous device operation.

Specifications listed for the FireBeetle 2 ESP32 C6 include:

  • Display:
    • 1x GDI connector
  • Connectivity:
    • IEEE 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, BLE 5
    • Zigbee 3.0
    • Thread 1.3
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 19x Digital I/O
    • I/R Transceiver
    • 1x User LED
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
    • 1x Charging LED
    • 1x Battery connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -10℃ to 60℃
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
    • 5V DC or 4.5-6V (Solar Panel)
  • Mechanical:
    • 25.4 x 60mm

Further information

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32 C6 is available for $5.90 from the DFRobot online store.

