FireBeetle 2 Upgraded with RISC-V Based ESP32-C6 SoC Featuring Zigbee 3.0 and Thread 1.3 Connectivity

DFRobot has announced the launch of the updated FireBeetle 2, now incorporating the latest ESP32-C6 System-on-Chip from Espressif Systems. This enhanced development board integrates standard I/Os, includes comprehensive battery support, and offers advanced connectivity options with Zigbee 3.0 and Thread 1.3.

Unlike the FireBeetle 2 (ESP32-S3) launched in 2022, this new variant is equipped with the recently unveiled ESP32-C6 from Espressif Systems.

