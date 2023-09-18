Romeo ESP32-S3 Dev kit targets robotic applications

Romeo ESP32-S3 Dev kit targets robotic applicationsSep 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 164 views
DFRobot recently launched a small development board designed for robotics and FPV applications. The ESP32-based device supports both 2WD and 4WD robots and offers multiple peripherals to add sensors and other actuators.
This development board is offered in a single configuration featuring the following Espressif Systems microcontroller:
- ESP32-S3 (N16R8) — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash; ROM 384KB; SRAM 512KB; RTC SRAM 16KB