Romeo ESP32-S3 Dev kit targets robotic applications

Sep 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 164 views

DFRobot recently launched a small development board designed for robotics and FPV applications. The ESP32-based device supports both 2WD and 4WD robots and offers multiple peripherals to add sensors and other actuators.

This development board is offered in a single configuration featuring the following Espressif Systems microcontroller:

  • ESP32-S3 (N16R8) — Dual-core Xtensa LX7 (up to 240 MHz); 8M PSRAM, 16MB Flash; ROM 384KB; SRAM 512KB; RTC SRAM 16KB

 
ESP32-S3 block diagram
The product page mentions that the board is equipped with a four-channel 2.5A high-current H-bridge motor driver with support for both PH/EN control mode and PWM control mode.

Romeo ESP32-S3 peripherals
The Romeo ESP32-S3 offers an extensive array of ports, including 27x digital I/O, 8x PWM, 4x SPI, 3x UART, 2x I2C, 2x I2S, IR transceivers, and more. Additionally, it comes equipped with on-board interfaces for a GDI display, DVP camera, USB connectivity, and a MicroSD card slot.

The development kit also includes a OV2640 camera which is described as a 2MP camera (rolling shutter) with 3590 x 2684 μm image area.

Romeo ESP32-S3 & OV2640 camera
For documentation, the product page provides a link for a Wiki page, but it doesn’t seem available at the moment.

Specifications listed for the Romeo ESP32-S3 development board include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x GDI display
  • Camera:
    • 1x DVP camera connector
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n
    • Bluetooth 5, Bluetooth mesh (Up to 2Mbps)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 27x Digital I/Os
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 1x USB Type-A connector
  • Other Features:
    • 2.5A H-bridge motor driver
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 60℃
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
    • 7V to 24V (via DC VIN input)
    • 5V to 24V (via VM Input Voltage) 
  • Mechanical:
    • 25.4 x 60mm 

Further information

The Romeo ESP32-S3 development board is priced at $46.90 and it can be obtained from the DFRobot online store.

