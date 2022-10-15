ESP32 dev kit includes touchscreen and optional thermal imaging

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

GroupGets recently featured the gCore development kit designed for portable GUI-based applications. The dev kit is also compatible with an expansion board and a Teledyne FLIR Lepton FS to obtain thermal imaging capabilities.

The MCU found on the gCore is the ESP32 WRover-B from Expressif Systems. This ESP32 module features two cores with an adjustable clock frequency ranging from 80-240MHz along with 16MB of PSRAM and 16MB of Flash. For external storage, the dev kit includes a MicroSD slot with 4-bit mode data interface for high data transfer.