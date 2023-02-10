All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32 board with Cat-M & NB-IoT support can be pre-ordered for $44.00

Feb 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 171 views

LILYGO has introduced a compact embedded board based on the ESP32-S3 SoC with Wi-Fi/BL5.0 and the SIM7080G module for CAT-M and NB-IoT connectivity. The T-SIM7080G offers flexible peripherals such as an SD card slot, a SIM card slot, camera support, an 18650 battery holder and a connector for solar input.

The T-SIM7080G features the ESP32-S3 module just as their T-TWR Walkie Talkie module launched last month. 

  • ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16 MB Flash; PSRAM 8MB; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0


SIM7080G features
From the pinout image below, the board includes up to 24x GPIOs, 13x ADC pins, 10x Touch pins, 2x UART and 2x SPI. The connector for solar power seems to support 4.4V to 6.0V.  


LILYGO T-SIM7080G pinout
The board includes 4x buttons for Power, Reset, Boot and SIM-BOOT respectively. The SIM8070G can be updated using the Micro USB port. The GitHub repository for this device can be found here.


LILYGO T-Touch Bar peripherals
LILYGO also introduced another development board based on the ESP32-S3 MCU with similar features. In this case, the T-Touch Bar integrates 2x 0.99” LCDs (160 x 160 RGB), 1x magnetic round USB connector, 1x 16-pin connector and battery charging/discharging circuit.  

For additional documentation related to the T-Touch Bar, refer to the GitHub repo located here


T-Touch Bar accessories (left) and T-SIM7080G accessories (right) 
Further information

The T-SIM7080G-S3 development board can be pre-ordered for $44.01 on AliExpress. Likewise, the T-Touch Bar ESP32-S3 can be pre-ordered for $39.25.

