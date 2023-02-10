ESP32 board with Cat-M & NB-IoT support can be pre-ordered for $44.00

ESP32 board with Cat-M & NB-IoT support can be pre-ordered for $44.00Feb 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 171 views
LILYGO has introduced a compact embedded board based on the ESP32-S3 SoC with Wi-Fi/BL5.0 and the SIM7080G module for CAT-M and NB-IoT connectivity. The T-SIM7080G offers flexible peripherals such as an SD card slot, a SIM card slot, camera support, an 18650 battery holder and a connector for solar input.
The T-SIM7080G features the ESP32-S3 module just as their T-TWR Walkie Talkie module launched last month.
- ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16 MB Flash; PSRAM 8MB; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0