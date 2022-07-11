Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 integrates ESP32-S3 for wireless support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 is a low power MCU built around the Espressif ESP32-S3 SoC from Espressif. As other ESP32 based devices, Banana Pi BPI-Leaf-S3 supports Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0, a 3.7V external battery and several I/O peripherals.



Unlike the ESP32-C3 featured yesterday, the ESP32-S3 integrates a dual core Tensilica LX7 with a five-stage pipeline and a maximum frequency of 240MHz. The CPU also supports single-precision floating point unit (FPU), 32 interrupts at six priority levels and a 128-bit data bus to increase computing performance.