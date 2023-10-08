Entry-level RISC-V MCU board with Wi-Fi6, BLE 5.0 and Zigbee support

Entry-level RISC-V MCU board with Wi-Fi6, BLE 5.0 and Zigbee supportOct 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 375 views
Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8, a versatile development board equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee 3.0 and Thread) wireless capabilities. This board offers 23 GPIO pins, a USB Type-C port, and compatibility with the ESP-IDF development environment for diverse IoT projects.
As its name implies, this Waveshare development board incorporates the following ESP32 module with onboard PCB antenna.
- ESP32-C6-WROOM-1-N8 – 32-bit RISC-V single-core microprocessor (up to 160MHz); 380 KB ROM; 512KB HP SRAM; 16KB LP SRAM