Entry-level RISC-V MCU board with Wi-Fi6, BLE 5.0 and Zigbee support

Oct 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 375 views

Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8, a versatile development board equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee 3.0 and Thread) wireless capabilities. This board offers 23 GPIO pins, a USB Type-C port, and compatibility with the ESP-IDF development environment for diverse IoT projects.

As its name implies, this Waveshare development board incorporates the following ESP32 module with onboard PCB antenna.

  • ESP32-C6-WROOM-1-N8 – 32-bit RISC-V single-core microprocessor (up to 160MHz); 380 KB ROM; 512KB HP SRAM; 16KB LP SRAM



ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8 functional block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8 features a castellated module design, allowing for direct soldering onto carrier boards. The board provides up to 23x GPIOs, 8x Low-Power GPIOS, 6x Low-Power UART pins, 7x ADC, 1x JTAG and other interfaces.

ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The development kit is equipped with CH343 UART and CH334 USB HUB chips to speed up development by offering dual USB and UART capabilities through a convenient USB-C port.

 
ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The Waveshare Wiki pages offer documentation to help users get started with the ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8 development board. It includes guides on setting up development environments like Visual Studio Code and utilizing the Espressif IDF plugin for software development.

Specifications listed for the ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8 include:

  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6, low-power Bluetooth (Bluetooth LE) 
    • IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee 3.0 & Thread)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 30x pin expansion header
    • 1x RGB LED
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Boot button
    • 1x 3.3V LED Power indicator
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C (USB & UART)
    • USB HUB chip
    • USB to UART connector
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB type-C)
    • 5V to 3.3V voltage regulator
  • Mechanical:
    • 55mm x 25.36mm

Further information

The standard ESP32-C6 Microcontroller version comes with castellated pins and costs $6.99. There is also a variant with pin headers priced at $7.99. Visit the product page for more details.

