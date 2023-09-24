All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32 board equipped with Ethernet and MicroSD card slot

Sep 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 1,978 views

One of the latest embedded products launched by LILYGO is the T-ETH-Lite which is based on the ESP32-S3 module with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the compact board includes an ethernet port and a microSD card slot for convenient storage.

This development board, like other new LILYGO products, is built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. 

  • ESP32-S3Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16 MB PSRAM; 16 MB Flash; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0

ESP32-S3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The ethernet chip onboard is a WIZnet W5500 that is described as “a Hardwired TCP/IP embedded Ethernet controller that enables easier internet connection for embedded systems using SPI (Serial Peripheral Interface).”

PoE module
(click image to enlarge)

According to the pinout image below, the T-ETH-Lite provides a minimum of 23 GPIOs, 14 ADC channels, and 8 touch pins, among other functionalities. Additionally, LILYGO is offering a compatible PoE module, as shown above.

T-ETH-Lite pinout
(click image to enlarge)

For documentation, LILYGO has a GitHub repository for the T-ETH-Series which includes various examples using Arduino.

Specifications listed for the T-ETH-Lite include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • W550 Ethernet module (10BaseT/100BaseTX, w/ WoL over UDP)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 23x GPIOs, 14x ADC, 8x Touch, 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Boot button
  • Power:
    • 5V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 59mm x 28mm x 11mm

Further information

The T-ETH-Lite with the ESP32-S3 module and the PoE module is priced at $25.98 on AliExpress. Similarly, the development board alone is priced at $14.88, and the PoE module is available separately for $11.43. For more details and purchasing options, refer to the LILYGO online store.

 

One response to “ESP32 board equipped with Ethernet and MicroSD card slot”

  1. Mike says:
    Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:01 am

    They are using the Wiznet part. It works, but don’t even think of using it for any great throughput.

Please comment here...