ESP32 board equipped with Ethernet and MicroSD card slot

ESP32 board equipped with Ethernet and MicroSD card slotSep 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 1,978 views
One of the latest embedded products launched by LILYGO is the T-ETH-Lite which is based on the ESP32-S3 module with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the compact board includes an ethernet port and a microSD card slot for convenient storage.
This development board, like other new LILYGO products, is built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller.
- ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16 MB PSRAM; 16 MB Flash; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0