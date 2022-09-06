All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ESP32-S3 development board integrates OV2640 camera and mPCIe slot

Sep 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 617 views

LilyGO’s T-SIMCAM is a development board featuring the ESP32-S3 System on Chip (SoC) enabled with Wi-Fi and BLE support. Additionally, this compact board features the OV2640 camera module, a SIM card slot and a mPCIe slot for T-PCIE SIM modules.

The SoC found on the T-SIMCAM is the ESP32-S3R8 which features a dual-core LX7 Tensilica microprocessor with a maximum frequency of 240MHz. The T-SIMCAM also includes 16MB of Flash storage and up to 8MB of PSRAM. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —



ESP32-S3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

This development also features a 2 million pixel OV2640 low power camera module that supports output formats such as YUV, RGB and JPEG. The T-SIMCAM also includes a low power I2S digital microphone (unspecified model) located next to the camera module as seen below. 


T-SIMCAM specifications
(click images to enlarge)

In addition to the 802.11 Wi-Fi./BLE 5.0 support, this product includes a SIM card slot and a mPCIe slot compatible with LilyGO’s T-PCIE 3G/4G SIM modules. See the following link for reference. 


T-SIMCAM w/ T-PCIE and OV2640 camera demo
(click images to enlarge)

As other ESP32 boards, the T-SIMCAM supports Arduino, Visual Studio Code and it can be programmed via a USB Type-C port. The company also listed a GitHub repo with examples for this development board. Lastly, the T-SIMCAM provides a Grove connector, up to 4x GPIOs via headers, and a JST connector for a battery. 

Relevant features for the T-SIMCAM include:

  • Processor System:
    •  ESP32-S3R8, dual-core 32-bit Tensilica Xtensa LX7 processor (up to 240MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8MB PSRAM
    • 16MB Flash
  • Camera:
    • OV2640 module, (UXGA 1622 x 1200)
  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11 Wi-Fi
    • BLE 5, BT Mesh
    • 1x SIM card slot
  • Expansion:
    • 1x mPCIe slot
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x Grove connector
    • 1x Digital microphone
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Power button
  • Other Features:
    • 1x JST connector 
  • Software:
    • Arduino
    • VS Code
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Dimensions:
    • 82 x 35.5 x 12 m

Further information

The T-SIMCAM is currently available on AliExpress for $16.99 and on Banggood for the same price. Some of the T-PCIE models compatible with this board can be found here

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...