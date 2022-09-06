ESP32-S3 development board integrates OV2640 camera and mPCIe slot

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

LilyGO’s T-SIMCAM is a development board featuring the ESP32-S3 System on Chip (SoC) enabled with Wi-Fi and BLE support. Additionally, this compact board features the OV2640 camera module, a SIM card slot and a mPCIe slot for T-PCIE SIM modules.



The SoC found on the T-SIMCAM is the ESP32-S3R8 which features a dual-core LX7 Tensilica microprocessor with a maximum frequency of 240MHz. The T-SIMCAM also includes 16MB of Flash storage and up to 8MB of PSRAM.