ESP32-S3 development board integrates OV2640 camera and mPCIe slot

ESP32-S3 development board integrates OV2640 camera and mPCIe slotSep 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 617 views
LilyGO’s T-SIMCAM is a development board featuring the ESP32-S3 System on Chip (SoC) enabled with Wi-Fi and BLE support. Additionally, this compact board features the OV2640 camera module, a SIM card slot and a mPCIe slot for T-PCIE SIM modules.
The SoC found on the T-SIMCAM is the ESP32-S3R8 which features a dual-core LX7 Tensilica microprocessor with a maximum frequency of 240MHz. The T-SIMCAM also includes 16MB of Flash storage and up to 8MB of PSRAM.
— ADVERTISEMENT —