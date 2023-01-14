All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ESP32 compact board integrates Walkie-Talkie module

Jan 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 179 views

LILYGO recently launched a tiny ESP32-S3 device equipped with a Walkie-Talkie module and other peripherals such as an OLED display, a speaker and a mic and a 18650 battery holder. The company also featured an ESP32 device with a touch-screen LCD display equipped with a stylus pen.

According to the product page, the T-TWR integrates the ESP32-S3-WROM-1-N16R8 microcontroller with the following features:

  • ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16 MB Flash; PSRAM 8MB; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0

   
T-TWR pinout
click images to enlarge

The display integrated is a SSD1306, which is a 0.96” OLED LCD display that can be interfaced via I2C protocol. 

The integrated walkie-talkie module has a bandwidth of 12.5KHz/25KHz and support for 1.6w/1.8w (1.8 not recommended due to high temperature). The module is also offered in other radio-frequencies, for example, UFV, VHF and 350. 

The order seems to include the T-TWR ESP32-S3 module, one compatible antenna and 2x 13-pin headers. For documentation refer to the following GitHub repository.  

   
T-TWR module
click images to enlarge

Specifications listed for the T-TWR include:

  • Display
    • 0.96” OLED SSD1306 (128 x 64)
  • Walkie-Talkie Module:
    • 12.5KHz/25KHz bandwidth
    • -124 dBm sensitivity
    • 400-480MHz UFV (optional) 
    • 134-174MHz VHF (optional)
    • 320-400MHz 350 (optional)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Microphone, 1x Speaker
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Encoder
    • 1x Switch
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button, 1x IO3
    • 1x Stemma QT/ Qwicc connector
    • Status LEDs
  • Dimension:
    • 122 x 32 x 22mm
  • Power:
    • 1x Battery holder

     
T-HMI pinout
click images to enlarge

The T-HMI embedded board is also based on an ESP32-S3R8 microcontroller. In this case the ESP32-S3R8.

  • ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 16 MB Flash; PSRAM 8MB; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0

The display featured is a resistive 2.8” IPS TFT LCD (ST7789V) with 240 x 320 resolution. This display uses an 8-bit parallel interface to communicate as most TFT LCDs. 

As shown below, the board also features an SD card slot for storage, three stemma connectors, a USB Type-C port for power/programming and a battery connector for external power supply. 

 
T-HMI peripherals
click images to enlarge

For documentation, the product page has a GitHub repository with examples available. For this product, the order includes the board, a resistive screen stylus pen and a PH2.0 battery cable. 

 Further information

The T-TWR board is available for $45.58 on AliExpress.com. Similarly, the T-HMI is advertised for $23.73 on LILIGO’s online store. 

