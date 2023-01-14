ESP32 compact board integrates Walkie-Talkie module

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

LILYGO recently launched a tiny ESP32-S3 device equipped with a Walkie-Talkie module and other peripherals such as an OLED display, a speaker and a mic and a 18650 battery holder. The company also featured an ESP32 device with a touch-screen LCD display equipped with a stylus pen.

According to the product page, the T-TWR integrates the ESP32-S3-WROM-1-N16R8 microcontroller with the following features:

