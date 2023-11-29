Waveshare ESP32-S3 dev board integrates 4.3” Touch LCD

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Waveshare has unveiled a versatile development board incorporating the ESP32-S3 SoC and a 4.3” capacitive touch display, making it ideal for projects requiring a touch interface and connectivity. This board is especially suitable for developing Human-Machine Interfaces, IoT devices, and other interactive applications.

At the core of this Waveshare development board is the Espressif Systems ESP32-S3 SoC, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor capable of speeds up to 240 MHz. It is equipped with 512KB of SRAM and 384KB ROM, enhancing its processing capabilities. Additionally, the board includes onboard 8MB PSRAM and 8MB Flash for extended memory and storage options.