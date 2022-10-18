Smart-agriculture board features ESP32 MCU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Eduponics Mini v2 is a platform built around the open source ESP32 microcontroller. This IoT board is equipped with useful sensors in agricultural apps such as temperature, humidity, soil moisture, etc. In addition to Wi-Fi//BLE connectivity, the Eduponics Mini v2 includes Grove connectors and IO expansion pins for additional peripherals.

The ESP32 module featured in this product seems to be the ESP32-WROVER-B seen on the gCore GUI platform not so long ago. This ESP32 module comes with 8MB of memory along with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, BL 4.2 and BLE support.