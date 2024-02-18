All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Asus Expands Tinker Board 3N Series with 3N Plus and 3N Lite Variants

Feb 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 105 views

The Tinker Board 3N is a single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3568 System-on-Chip which was originally launched last year. Asus has expanded this lineup with two new SBC variants, designed to meet diverse requirements, from advanced computing tasks to basic functionalities.

These two variants are powered by the Rockchip RK3568 SoC as in the Tinker Board 3N seen last August, featuring a Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU and an Arm Mali-G52 GPU.

Memory configurations vary across the models: the 3N Plus is available with Dual-CH LPDDR4/LPDDR4X in 2GB and 4GB options, while the 3N and 3N Lite also offer an 8GB option. All models come with the option of up to 64GB of eMMC storage and include a Micro SD card slot. Additionally, the 3N and 3N Plus models are equipped with 16MB of SPI Flash.

Tinker Board 3N Lite block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, the 3N Plus and 3N come with dual Realtek RTL8211 Ethernet controllers, while the 3N Lite features a single controller. All models support Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, PoE PD compatibility is available on the 3N Plus and 3N, enhancing their networking capabilities.

Key distinctions in the Tinker Board 3N series include the inclusion of an M.2 B key 3042/3052 with a nano-SIM slot in the 3N Plus and 3N variants. This slot supports 4G/5G connectivity and SSDs, utilizing PCIe 3.0 x1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 interfaces. However, this feature is not available in the Lite version. Additionally, the 3N Plus and 3N models do not include the CAN Bus 2.0B interface via a 3-pin header.


Tinker Board 3N Plus and 3N block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

All variants include the following display options: HDMI (up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz), LVDS (up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz, Dual-link), and eDP (up to 2560 x 1600 @ 60 Hz). For audio and USB connectivity, the boards are equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, a 4-pin stereo speaker output (4Ω, 2x 3W), and a 1-pin S/PDIF integrated into the GPIO header.

Each board in the Tinker Board 3N series is designed for specific temperature ranges. The Plus variant operates effectively between -40°C and 85°C, making it suitable for extreme conditions, while the standard 3N and Lite variants are optimized for a range of 0°C to 60°C, ideal for typical environments. All boards can be powered using a DC Barrel power input jack supporting 12V to 24V, or through a 4-pin power-in header.


Tinker Board 3N PLUS board overview
(click images to enlarge)

The product pages indicate all the variants support Linux Debian 11, Yocto, and Android 12, and share a compact 100 × 100 mm footprint.

Further information

The 3N Plus variant, featuring 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC, is priced at $218.75, whereas the 3N Lite is available for $159.73 on the Rutronik24 website. On Amazon, the 3N Lite with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC is listed at $169.99, the 3N at $199.00, and the 3N Plus at $279.00.

