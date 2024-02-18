Asus Expands Tinker Board 3N Series with 3N Plus and 3N Lite Variants

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Tinker Board 3N is a single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3568 System-on-Chip which was originally launched last year. Asus has expanded this lineup with two new SBC variants, designed to meet diverse requirements, from advanced computing tasks to basic functionalities.

These two variants are powered by the Rockchip RK3568 SoC as in the Tinker Board 3N seen last August, featuring a Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU and an Arm Mali-G52 GPU.

Memory configurations vary across the models: the 3N Plus is available with Dual-CH LPDDR4/LPDDR4X in 2GB and 4GB options, while the 3N and 3N Lite also offer an 8GB option. All models come with the option of up to 64GB of eMMC storage and include a Micro SD card slot. Additionally, the 3N and 3N Plus models are equipped with 16MB of SPI Flash.