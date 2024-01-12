All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Duo Display Series: Equipped with RP2040 and ESP32 Microcontrollers

Jan 11, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 175 views

SB-Components has recently introduced an innovative range of compact modules on Kickstarter, featuring the RP2040 and ESP32 S3 WROOM-1 microcontrollers. These devices are equipped with a 6-DoF IMU, interchangeable displays, and versatile options for storage and connectivity.

The series showcases two primary models: the Dual Roundy and the Dual Squary. The Dual Roundy boasts a 1.28″ round display with a 240 x 240 resolution. Users have the choice between the RP2040 or the ESP32 S3 WROOM-1 microcontrollers, depending on the performance or wireless capabilities.

Dual Roundy Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

For reference, the ESP32 S3 WROOM-1 features a dual-core 32-bit LX7 microprocessor, capable of speeds up to 240 MHz. It also includes an inbuilt 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and a Bluetooth® 5 (LE) module. In contrast, the Raspberry Pi RP2040 features a 32-bit dual ARM Cortex-M0+ processor, running at 133MHz.

The Dual Squary, alternatively, offers a 1.54″ square display (240 x 240 resolution), available with both microcontroller options, and similar onboard peripherals.


Dual Squary Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Each model in the series stands out for its vibrant displays and a 6-DoF IMU consisting of a 3-axis gyroscope and accelerometer, making them suitable for advanced motion control and interactive projects.

Connectivity is a significant aspect of the Duo Display series. Both models include microSD card slots and USB Type-C interfaces, simplifying programming and data logging.

They are also compatible with MicroPython, CircuitPython, and Arduino for software development, and the series’ HID emulation for mouse and keyboard operations further enhances their versatility.

     
Dual Squary and Dual Roundy
(click images to enlarge)

Further information

The Super Early Bird and Super Saving Deal options for the Duo Display series are currently available on Kickstarter and are as follows:

  • Super Early Bird – Dual Roundy: Offered at £45 (approximately $58), this package includes three interchangeable displays: RP2040, ESP32, and MicroSD-equipped.
  • Super Early Bird – Dual Squary: Similarly priced at £45 (about $58), this option provides three swappable displays, featuring RP2040, ESP32, and MicroSD configurations.
  • Super Saving Deal – Display Combo: At a price of £90 (around $115), this deal includes three interchangeable display packs from both Squary and Roundy editions, each equipped with RP2040, ESP32, and MicroSD. This package also contains an additional item, the Micro RP2040.

