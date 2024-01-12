Duo Display Series: Equipped with RP2040 and ESP32 Microcontrollers

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SB-Components has recently introduced an innovative range of compact modules on Kickstarter, featuring the RP2040 and ESP32 S3 WROOM-1 microcontrollers. These devices are equipped with a 6-DoF IMU, interchangeable displays, and versatile options for storage and connectivity.

The series showcases two primary models: the Dual Roundy and the Dual Squary. The Dual Roundy boasts a 1.28″ round display with a 240 x 240 resolution. Users have the choice between the RP2040 or the ESP32 S3 WROOM-1 microcontrollers, depending on the performance or wireless capabilities.