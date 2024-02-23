Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Milk-V Duo S is another tiny Single Board Computer that combines the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture with the widely used ARM architecture. This dual-core design offers flexibility and performance for embedded computing. Scheduled to ship in March 2024, this board has improved specifications and features compared to the Duo Classic, and it supports both Linux and FreeRTOS operating systems.

This product includes the SOPHON SG2000 Dual-Core RV64 Processor featuring Dual C906 RV64 Cores (@1GHz and @700MHz) and an ARM Cortex-A53 Core (@1GHz), complemented by a 8051 6KB MCU and a 0.5 TOPs (Int8) TPU similarly to the Milk-V Duo launched in June 2023. The Duo S variant steps up with 512MB DDR3 RAM and 8GB eMMC for storage.

The board includes a 5M @ 30FPS ISP for imaging purposes. Equipped with 2x MIPI CSI 2-Lane ports and 1x MIPI DSI 4-Lane accessible via GPIO for multimedia tasks. The Duo S has a hardware H.264/H.265 encoding feature, which enables it to handle various video applications. Additionally, the board incorporates audio support via GPIO pads.