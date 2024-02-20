Wi-Fi HaLow Development Platform is Compatible with OpenWrt

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Morse Micro’s MM6108-EKH03 Wi-Fi HaLow Development Platform offers a sophisticated solution for enhancing wireless connectivity in IoT applications. Ideal for diverse uses like smart city infrastructures, long-range access points, and various industrial and commercial scenarios.

The Morse Micro MM6108-EKH03 Wi-Fi HaLow Development Platform provides an efficient configuration for easy and rapid evaluation of Wi-Fi HaLow in conjunction with Wi-Fi 4/5/6 standards. It is equipped with a high-performance MediaTek MT72T2R 802.11n Wi-Fi AP/Router System-on-Chip.

Additionally, the platform supports data rates up to 32.5Mbps, catering to a wide range of wireless communication needs. It also boasts programmable operation in the sub-1GHz range, which is exempt from RF bands globally, significantly increasing its applicability across various scenarios.