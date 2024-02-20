NVMe-Enabled HiFiBerry-Like Board for Raspberry Pi 5 SBC

NVMe-Enabled HiFiBerry-Like Board for Raspberry Pi 5 SBCFeb 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 44 views
The 52Pi NVDAC is a recent addition to the range of hardware accessories designed for the Raspberry Pi 5. This hat board combines NVMe and DAC functionalities, offering a unique integration of storage and audio enhancements for the Raspberry Pi 5. Currently on pre-sale, it is expected to ship within a month.
The board includes a high-quality Digital-to-Analog Converter designed for superior audio output. It connects directly to the Raspberry Pi 5’s CPU via the I2S sound port, and the DAC supports audio sample rates up to 192kHz with a 24-bit depth, facilitating high-resolution audio playback, similarly to the HiFiBerry DAC+ Standard board.