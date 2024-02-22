All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Particle Unveils M-Series: Multi-Radio (Satellite/LoRaWAN) Connectivity for Advanced IoT Solutions

Feb 22, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 47 views

Particle has introduced its M-Series device portfolio, an innovative range of multi-radio connectivity solutions. This series includes three variants of the M-SoM module, each customized for distinct connectivity requirements, and the Muon development board, equipped with a comprehensive range of peripheral interfaces useful for rapid prototyping.

According to each unit’s product specifications, all M-SoM units are built around the Realtek RTL8722DM MCU, facilitating BLE and Wi-Fi connectivity. They are powered by a 200MHz Arm Cortex-M33 CPU, supporting dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi across both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.

Each unit also offers a substantial 2MB of space for user applications and 3MB of RAM for enhanced performance.

M-SoM M404
M-SoM M404

Designed specifically for the North American market, the M404 model in the M-SoM series features a Quectel BG95-M5 LTE Cat M1 cellular modem, ensuring reliable 2G fallback connectivity. Additionally, it boasts integrated GNSS for accurate location tracking.


M-SoM M524
M-SoM M524

The M524 model, another variant in the M-SoM series, is specifically designed for the European market. Encased in an M.2 SoM form factor, it boasts a Quectel EG91-EX LTE Cat 1 cellular modem, offering strong 2G/3G fallback capabilities tailored for the EMEA region. It also includes integrated GNSS for accurate location tracking.


M-SoM M635
M-SoM M635

The M635, the final model in the M-SoM series, is crafted for worldwide deployment. Its distinguishing feature is the cellular modem, which supports LTE Cat 1 along with a novel satellite fallback option, ensuring exceptional reliability for global connectivity. Additionally, this model incorporates built-in GNSS for precise location services.

  
Muon Carrier Board + M-SoM Series
Muon Carrier Board + M-SoM Series

The Muon carrier board is designed for compatibility with all the modules from the M-series. It features a LoRa radio, a QWIIC connector for peripheral integration, and an expansion card interface. 

The board also includes essential components like an onboard temperature sensor, configuration EEPROM, real-time clock, and a watchdog chip. For convenience, it offers multiple power options such as USB-C, VIN (6-12 VDC), and a LiPo battery connector, along with RGB status LED and user-friendly Mode & Reset buttons.

  
Particle’s M-SoM Series
Particle's M-SoM Series

Further information

Particle’s latest devices are now available for pre-order, with an estimated shipping date in April. Customers can choose between standalone devices or bundles with the carrier board. The pre-order prices for each model are as follows:

  • M-SoM LTE-M/2G + Wi-Fi for North America (M404): $45.95
  • M-SoM LTE CAT1/2G/3G + Wi-Fi for Europe (M524): $59.95
  • M-SoM LTE-M/2G/Satellite + Wi-Fi for Global (M635): $54.95
  • Muon LTE-M/2G + Wi-Fi + LoRaWAN Dev Board for North America (MUON404): $49.95
  • Muon LTE CAT1/3G/2G + Wi-Fi + LoRaWAN Dev Board for Europe (MUON524): $69.95
  • Muon LTE-M/2G/Satellite + Wi-Fi + LoRaWAN Dev Board for Global (MUON635): $59.95

For more detailed information, please refer to the product announcement available on Particle’s website.

