Particle Unveils M-Series: Multi-Radio (Satellite/LoRaWAN) Connectivity for Advanced IoT Solutions

Particle Unveils M-Series: Multi-Radio (Satellite/LoRaWAN) Connectivity for Advanced IoT SolutionsFeb 22, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 47 views
Particle has introduced its M-Series device portfolio, an innovative range of multi-radio connectivity solutions. This series includes three variants of the M-SoM module, each customized for distinct connectivity requirements, and the Muon development board, equipped with a comprehensive range of peripheral interfaces useful for rapid prototyping.
According to each unit’s product specifications, all M-SoM units are built around the Realtek RTL8722DM MCU, facilitating BLE and Wi-Fi connectivity. They are powered by a 200MHz Arm Cortex-M33 CPU, supporting dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi across both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.
Each unit also offers a substantial 2MB of space for user applications and 3MB of RAM for enhanced performance.
