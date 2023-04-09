ESP32 development board features 1.9” LCD and LiPo battery connector

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This month, BananaPi unveiled a compact development board equipped with a 1.9” LCD display. The BPI-Centi-S3 is built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller enabled with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

The BPI-Centi-S3 integrates the Espressif ESP32-S3 microcontroller as other new BananaPi products released recently (i.e., BPI-PicoW-S3, BPI-Leaf-S3):

ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 384KB ROM, 320KB SRAM; 2MB On-chip SRAM; 8MB Onboard Flash ROM; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0