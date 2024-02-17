(Updated) Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Banana Pi recently provided details about a new Single Board Computer with Pico ITX form-factor and built around the Rockchip RK3588 quad-core processor, Arm Mali-G610 Graphics Processing Unit and a 6TOPS Neural Processor Unit.

This new embedded device joins Banana Pi’s lineup featuring the RK3588 SoC seen in other Banana Pi products like the BPI-W3 and BPI-RK3588.