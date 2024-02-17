(Updated) Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE

(Updated) Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbEFeb 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 52 views
Banana Pi recently provided details about a new Single Board Computer with Pico ITX form-factor and built around the Rockchip RK3588 quad-core processor, Arm Mali-G610 Graphics Processing Unit and a 6TOPS Neural Processor Unit.
This new embedded device joins Banana Pi’s lineup featuring the RK3588 SoC seen in other Banana Pi products like the BPI-W3 and BPI-RK3588.
- RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz), Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU