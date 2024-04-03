All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ECM-ADLN-N97 3.5” Single Board Computer Incorporates Intel Alder Lake-N Processor

Apr 2, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 121 views

The ECM-ADLN-N97, designed by BCM Advanced Research, is a sophisticated 3.5” Single Board Computer. It boasts advanced capabilities, including DDR5 RAM support, dual 2.5GbE ports, and multi-display functionality. Additionally, it’s available in a fanless, slim PC form factor for efficient and compact deployment.

As its name implies, this product is built around the Intel Processor N97 as its core component. However, for situations that demand higher computing performance, there is an option to configure the system with either an Intel Atom or a Pentium 15W Processor.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • N974C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units


ECM-ADLN-N97
(click image to enlarge)

The ECM-ADLN-N97 supports up to 16GB DDR5 4800 MT/s memory via a SODIMM socket and includes a 256Mb SPI BIOS for stability. It also offers versatile expansion and storage, featuring M.2 E-Key and B-Key slots, along with 32GB of onboard eMMC storage.

The system supports Intel UHD Graphics and can manage up to three independent displays via two DisplayPort 1.4b connections and an LVDS/eDP interface. Audio functionality is delivered through a Realtek HD Audio codec with a 3W amplifier per channel.


ECM-ADLN-N97 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

Network connectivity is provided by two Intel Ethernet Controller I226-V interfaces. The device offers multiple USB ports, including three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A and a USB Type-C OTG. It also includes comprehensive internal and external I/O interfaces.


NUC-ADLN
(click images to enlarge)

The device conforms to CE, FCC Class B, and RoHS standards. It measures 5.7″ x 4″ and weighs 0.44lbs. This product is also available in a compact and slim fanless form-factor (NUC-ADLN) as shown below.

Specifications listed for the ECM-ADLN-N97:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1 x SODIMM socket supports DDR5 4800 MT/s up to 16GB
    • 32GB eMMC Onboard
    • 1 x SATA III
  • Audio:
    • Realtek HD Audio
    • Combo Audio Jack – Line-out/Mic-in
  • Display:
    • 2x DisplayPort 1.4b (up to 4K@60Hz)
    • 1x LVDS/eDP
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Intel Ethernet Controller I226-V (2.5GbE)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E-Key 2230, CNVi Support (PCIe x 1 + USB 2.0)
    • 1x M.2 B-Key 2242/3042 w/ Nano SIM Card Socket (PCIe x1, SATA III, & USB)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS232
    • 2x RS232/422/485
    • 1x 8-bits GPIO Header
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (Red)
    • 1x USB Type-C OTG
    • 2x USB 2.0 Headers (4 ports)
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • 1x SATA Power Connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C ~ 60°C 
  • OS:
    • Win 10, Win 11
    • Linux Ubuntu
  • Power:
    • 12V-24V DC-In
  • Mechanical:
    • 146mm x 102mm
    • 0.2kg

Further Information

BCM Advanced Research hasn’t provided details regarding pricing for the SBC variant or the fanless PC variant. For more information, refer to the BCM website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...