ECM-ADLN-N97 3.5” Single Board Computer Incorporates Intel Alder Lake-N Processor

The ECM-ADLN-N97, designed by BCM Advanced Research, is a sophisticated 3.5” Single Board Computer. It boasts advanced capabilities, including DDR5 RAM support, dual 2.5GbE ports, and multi-display functionality. Additionally, it’s available in a fanless, slim PC form factor for efficient and compact deployment.

As its name implies, this product is built around the Intel Processor N97 as its core component. However, for situations that demand higher computing performance, there is an option to configure the system with either an Intel Atom or a Pentium 15W Processor.

