ADLINK COM-HPC Client module supports up to 24 cores

Aug 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 70 views

ADLINK recently announced the availability of the COM-HPC-cRLS  Computer-on-Module built around the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs. Some of the key features include its DDR5 memory support, PCIe Gen5, dual 2.5GbE with TSN and quad-displays.

According to the product announcement, the COM-HPC-cRLS can be ordered with the following Raptor Lake-S processors: 

  • i9-13900E —  24C/32T (8P+16E), Up to 5.20 GHz, 36MB Intel Smart Cache; 32MB L2 Cache; (65W TDP); 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.65 GHz)
  • i7-13700E —  16C/24T (8P+8E), Up to 5.10 GHz, 30MB Intel Smart Cache; 24MB L2 Cache; (65W TDP); 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.60 GHz)
  • i5-13500E —  14C/20T (6P+8E), Up to 4.60 GHz, 24MB Intel Smart Cache; 11.5MB L2 Cache; (65W TDP); 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.55 GHz)
  • i3-13100E —  4C/8T (4P), Up to 4.40 GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache; 5MB L2 Cache; (65W TDP); 24EU, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.50 GHz)

 
COM-HPC-cRLS block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The COM-HPC-cRLS offers support for up to 128GB (4x 32GB) DDR5 SODIMM memory operating at a speed of 4000MT/s along with SATA support for storage.

 
COM-HPC-cRLS top and bottom view
(click images to enlarge)

ADLINK also indicates that the COM module boasts a range of security features, including support for Intel VT (Virtualization Technology), Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, Intel VNNI (Vector Neural Network Instructions), and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), enhancing overall performance, security, and data integrity.

The datasheet also indicates that the COM-HPC-cRLS supports OSes such as Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux (Yocto-based, 64-bit). For additional details, refer to the following ADLINK GitHub repository which provides steps to setup a Yocto build environment.

 
ADLINK COM-HPC-cRLS
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the COM-HPC-cRLS board include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 128GB DDR5 SODIMM memory 
    • 2x SATA
  • Display/Audio:
    • DDI 0/1/2 supporting DisplayPort/HDMI/DVI
    • DP1.4a & HDMI2.0b
    • eDP 1.4b
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE (Intel TCC w/ TSN support)
  • Expansion:
    • 16x PCIe Gen5
    • 8x PCIe Gen4 lanes
    • 14x PCIe Gen3 lanes
    • More lanes with R680E/Q670E (all x4, x2, x1):
      o 1 PCIe Gen4 x4 at 12-15
      o 1 PCIe Gen4 x4 at 32-35
      o 1 PCIe Gen4 x4 at 36-39
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.0/2.0/1.1
    • 8x USB 2.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x UART ports w/ console redirection
    • 12x GPIO (GPI w/ interrupts)
  • Other Features:
    • Infineon TPM 2.0 
  • Power:
    • 12V DC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 160 x 120 mm

Further information

ADLINK has not disclosed pricing details for the COM-HPC-cRLS. For further information, refer to the product page and the official product announcement.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

