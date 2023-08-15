ADLINK COM-HPC Client module supports up to 24 cores

ADLINK COM-HPC Client module supports up to 24 coresAug 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 70 views
ADLINK recently announced the availability of the COM-HPC-cRLS Computer-on-Module built around the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs. Some of the key features include its DDR5 memory support, PCIe Gen5, dual 2.5GbE with TSN and quad-displays.
According to the product announcement, the COM-HPC-cRLS can be ordered with the following Raptor Lake-S processors:
- i9-13900E — 24C/32T (8P+16E), Up to 5.20 GHz, 36MB Intel Smart Cache; 32MB L2 Cache; (65W TDP); 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.65 GHz)
- i7-13700E — 16C/24T (8P+8E), Up to 5.10 GHz, 30MB Intel Smart Cache; 24MB L2 Cache; (65W TDP); 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.60 GHz)
- i5-13500E — 14C/20T (6P+8E), Up to 4.60 GHz, 24MB Intel Smart Cache; 11.5MB L2 Cache; (65W TDP); 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.55 GHz)
- i3-13100E — 4C/8T (4P), Up to 4.40 GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache; 5MB L2 Cache; (65W TDP); 24EU, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.50 GHz)