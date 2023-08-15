ADLINK COM-HPC Client module supports up to 24 cores

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ADLINK recently announced the availability of the COM-HPC-cRLS Computer-on-Module built around the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs. Some of the key features include its DDR5 memory support, PCIe Gen5, dual 2.5GbE with TSN and quad-displays.

According to the product announcement, the COM-HPC-cRLS can be ordered with the following Raptor Lake-S processors:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

