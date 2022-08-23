All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Rugged fanless panel PCs support 5G and Wi-Fi 6

Aug 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 269 views

Early this month, Avalue released two panel PC models supporting Intel’s Atom 6000E series processors and Intel’s 11th Gen Core i3/i5/i7 processors. The ARC-1535-B and the ARC-1538-B panel PCs share similar features including up to 32GB of RAM, one 2.5” drive bay and optional 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

According to Avalue’s announcement, the ARC-1535-B integrates Intel’s Atom Elkhart Lake processors while the ARC-1538-B comes with Intel’s 11th Gen Core processors.  

  • x6211E — 2C/2T, 1.30GHz – 3.00 GHz, 6W, 1.5M L2 Cache
  • x6413E — 4C/4T, 1.50GHz – 3.00 GHz, 9W, 1.5M L2 Cache
  • x6425E — 4C/4T, 2.00GHz – 3.00 GHz, 12W, 1.5M L2 Cache
  • 1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, 15W, 12M Smart Cache
  • 1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, 15W, 8M Smart Cache
  • 1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, 15W, 6M Smart Cache

The system memory supports only one 260-pin SODIMM socket (32GB 3200MHz DDR4). The storage interface provides one 2.5” drive bay restricted for HDD.


ARC-1538-B/ARC-1535-B front
The device provides two 2.5GbE ethernet ports; additionally, both panel PCs can be upgraded to support Wi-Fi 6/BT and 4G/5G. 

ARC-1538-B/ARC-1535-B back
The touchscreen display has a maximum resolution of 1024 x 768. The panel PC also offers coating protection against dust, dirt, fog and glare. Both models also support temperature (-10 to 50°C) and voltage (12 to 24V) ranges. The company also mentioned they will include panel mount kits compatible with these two panel PCs. 

Key relevant features for both ARC-1538-B and ARC-1535-B include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual Channel DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots
    • 2x M.2 SSD slots
    • 1x SATA III
  • Display/Audio:
    • 15 inch, 4:3 display (up to 1024×768)
    • Capacitive touch display with multi-touch support
    • Realtek ALC888S audio codec
    • 2x 2W speakers
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE LAN RJ45 ports 
    • 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E RZ608
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key-B 2242/3042/3052 with SIM card slot
    • 1x M.2 Key-E 2230 for PCIe/USB Wi-Fi/BT module
    • 1x 80-pin IET interface
  • USB:
    • 4x USB3.2
    • 1x RS-232/422/485
    • 1x RS-232
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • CE/FCC Class B 
  • OS:
    • Win 10 Pro, Linux
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 55°C (ARC-1535-B)
    • -10°C to 50°C (ARC-1538-B)
  • Power:
    • +12V to +24V
  • Dimensions:
    • 350.51 x 274.51 x 56.5mm

 Further information

Avalue didn’t provide info regarding pricing or availability. Refer to Avalue’s product page for more info. 

