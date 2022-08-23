Rugged fanless panel PCs support 5G and Wi-Fi 6

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Early this month, Avalue released two panel PC models supporting Intel’s Atom 6000E series processors and Intel’s 11th Gen Core i3/i5/i7 processors. The ARC-1535-B and the ARC-1538-B panel PCs share similar features including up to 32GB of RAM, one 2.5” drive bay and optional 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.



According to Avalue’s announcement, the ARC-1535-B integrates Intel’s Atom Elkhart Lake processors while the ARC-1538-B comes with Intel’s 11th Gen Core processors.

x6211E — 2C/2T, 1.30GHz – 3.00 GHz, 6W, 1.5M L2 Cache

x6413E — 4C/4T, 1.50GHz – 3.00 GHz, 9W, 1.5M L2 Cache

x6425E — 4C/4T, 2.00GHz – 3.00 GHz, 12W, 1.5M L2 Cache

1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, 15W, 12M Smart Cache

1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, 15W, 8M Smart Cache

1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, 15W, 6M Smart Cache

The system memory supports only one 260-pin SODIMM socket (32GB 3200MHz DDR4). The storage interface provides one 2.5” drive bay restricted for HDD.