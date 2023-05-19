Computer-on-Module with Tiger Lake CPUs runs on Linux

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The EmETX-i92U0 is an industrial Computer-on-Module designed with the 11th Generation Intel Core processors. This customizable board delivers Ultra HD display, codec support, up to 12x USB ports and wide expansion ports.

The EmETX-i92U0 is featured in a COM express form-factor and it’s built on Intel’s 10nm SuperFin process technology. The product page shows that the device can be configured with the following Intel processors:

