Computer-on-Module with Tiger Lake CPUs runs on Linux

Computer-on-Module with Tiger Lake CPUs runs on LinuxMay 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 17 views
The EmETX-i92U0 is an industrial Computer-on-Module designed with the 11th Generation Intel Core processors. This customizable board delivers Ultra HD display, codec support, up to 12x USB ports and wide expansion ports.
The EmETX-i92U0 is featured in a COM express form-factor and it’s built on Intel’s 10nm SuperFin process technology. The product page shows that the device can be configured with the following Intel processors:
- i7-1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 12M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
- i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
- i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
- Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80 GHz, TDP 15W, 4M Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)