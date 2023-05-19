All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Computer-on-Module with Tiger Lake CPUs runs on Linux

May 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 17 views

The EmETX-i92U0 is an industrial Computer-on-Module designed with the 11th Generation Intel Core processors. This customizable board delivers Ultra HD display, codec support, up to 12x USB ports and wide expansion ports.

The EmETX-i92U0 is featured in a COM express form-factor and it’s built on Intel’s 10nm SuperFin process technology. The product page shows that the device can be configured with the following Intel processors:

  • i7-1185G7E — 4C/8T, 1.80GHz – 4.40 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 12M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
  • Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80 GHz, TDP 15W, 4M Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)


EmETX-i92U0 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The EmETX-i92U0 provides two SO-DIMM sockets for DDR4 RAM (up to 64GB) and two SATA ports with 600MB/s HDD transfer rate. 

There is support for four independent displays via LVDS, DDI and analog RGB interfaces. For expansion, the EmETX-i92U0 is equipped with one PCIe x4 lane and four PCIe x1 lanes. 


EmETX-i92U0 
(click images to enlarge)

Arbor Technologies states that “Machine vision and AI deep learning will become even faster, more efficient, and easier to implement with the new 11th generation Intel Core™ architecture. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics of the 11th generation Intel Core processor family offers AI applications a full 1996.8 GFLOPs”.

 

Specifications listed for the EmETX-i92U0 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM sockets
    • 2x SATA ports
  • Connectivity:
    • Intel I219LM PCIe GbE PHY w/ iAMT
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1 x Analog RGB port
    • 24-bit LVDS
    • 3x DDI ports
    • HD audio link
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIex4 lane
    • 4x PCIex1 lanes
    • I2C Interface, GPIO
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x UART ports (RX/TX only)
    • 8-bit Digital Input/ Output
  • USB:
    • 8x USB 2.0 ports
    • 4x USB 3.2 ports
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • Watchdog Timer
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
  • OS:
    • 64-bit Windows 10
    • Ubuntu 
  • Power:
    • 8.5V to 20V
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40ºC to 85ºC
  • Dimensions:
    • 95 x 95mm 

Further information

The EmETX-i92U0 variant with the Celeron 6305E processor starts at €366.49 (excluding VAT + shipping) while the most expensive variant equipped with the Core i7-1185G7E costs €1,199.81. Refer to the German distributor Compmall’s website for more information. The same product seems available at Arbor-Technology.com, but they don’t reveal pricing information.

