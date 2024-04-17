All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

New ODROID-H4 SBC Series Features N97 and N305 Intel Processors

Apr 16, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 205 views

Hardkernel’s latest addition to the single-board computer market, the ODROID-H4 series, integrates Intel’s Alder Lake architecture to provide significant upgrades that enhance functionality and versatility for both general use and performance-intensive applications.

The ODROID-H4 and H4+ are equipped with the 4-core Intel N97 processor, while the flagship H4 Ultra utilizes the 8-core Intel i3 N305 processor, offering robust processing capabilities essential for complex applications.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units
  • Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 32 Execution Units


ODROID-H4 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Each unit features a DDR5 SO-DIMM slot supporting speeds up to 4800 MT/s and capacities up to 48GB, marking a significant leap in memory performance. Versatile storage options include an eMMC connector for bootable modules available directly from Hardkernel, with the H4+ and H4 Ultra models also offering four SATA3 6Gbps ports and an M.2 slot for high-speed PCIe 3.0 x 4 connectivity.

Networking is robust with up to two 2.5 GbE LAN ports equipped with Wake-On-LAN functionality, ideal for high-demand network tasks. The series supports triple 4K@60Hz displays via two DisplayPort 1.2 and one HDMI 2.0 outputs and includes enhanced audio capabilities with dual 3.5mm jacks and SPDIF out.

Connectivity extends to two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a comprehensive 24-pin peripheral expansion header offering additional functionalities like UART and I2C.

ODROID-H4 interfaces & comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

The series ensures efficient thermal management under heavy loads with a passive heatsink and an optional active cooling fan connector with PWM input. It supports a 15V/4A power adapter or a 19V/7A adapter for setups with multiple 3.5″ HDDs, all within a compact 120mm x 120mm x 47mm form factor.

In Unlimited Performance mode, the H4 and H4+ models demonstrate a performance improvement of approximately 36% over the previous H3+ series, with the H4 Ultra showing an impressive 83% improvement, thanks to its advanced cooling solutions and efficient design.

 

ODROID-H4 ULTRA top view
(click image to enlarge)

The ODROID-H4 series maintains Hardkernel’s commitment to versatility and user customization, offering a variety of options for memory, storage, and connectivity. It supports multiple operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and Android, making it a powerful and adaptable choice for a wide range of needs.

Further  Information

Available models include the cost-effective H4 at $99.00, suitable for digital signage and automation; the H4+ at $139.00, designed for high-performance NAS and networking; and the $220.00 H4 Ultra, equipped with an 8-core processor for intensive tasks. Versions including compatible cases are also available on the Odroid online store.

For more technical documentation, visit the Odroid Wiki page. For additional details, check the product announcement on the Odroid forum.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...