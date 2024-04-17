New ODROID-H4 SBC Series Features N97 and N305 Intel Processors

New ODROID-H4 SBC Series Features N97 and N305 Intel ProcessorsApr 16, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 205 views
Hardkernel’s latest addition to the single-board computer market, the ODROID-H4 series, integrates Intel’s Alder Lake architecture to provide significant upgrades that enhance functionality and versatility for both general use and performance-intensive applications.
The ODROID-H4 and H4+ are equipped with the 4-core Intel N97 processor, while the flagship H4 Ultra utilizes the 8-core Intel i3 N305 processor, offering robust processing capabilities essential for complex applications.
- N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 12W TDP, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 24 Execution Units
- Core i3-N305 — 8C/8T, (1.8 – 3.8 GHz); 6 MB Smart Cache, 15W TDP, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 32 Execution Units