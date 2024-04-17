New ODROID-H4 SBC Series Features N97 and N305 Intel Processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Hardkernel’s latest addition to the single-board computer market, the ODROID-H4 series, integrates Intel’s Alder Lake architecture to provide significant upgrades that enhance functionality and versatility for both general use and performance-intensive applications.

The ODROID-H4 and H4+ are equipped with the 4-core Intel N97 processor, while the flagship H4 Ultra utilizes the 8-core Intel i3 N305 processor, offering robust processing capabilities essential for complex applications.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

