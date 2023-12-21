All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Avalue’s ARC-1037 Rugged Panel PC Powered by Intel Atom Alder Lake-N processor

Dec 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 70 views

The PC solution provider, Avalue Technology has announced the launch of its latest product, the ARC-1037 equipped with dual 2.5GbE ports, DDR5 support and large storage peripherals. This new panel PC targets both indoor and outdoor applications such as automated kiosks and industrial automation.

As of publication date, the core of the ARC-1037 is the following Intel Atom Alder Lake-N processor:

  • N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP


ARC-1037 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with advanced storage and memory features, Avalue’s ARC-1037 offers a 2.5” drive bay for HDDs and versatile M.2 slots for SATA 3.0 SSDs and LTE card integration. Additionally, it includes a 262-pin DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM socket, supporting up to 16GB of memory for quick data access and reliable storage.

The device boasts a 10.4″ 1024×768 LED panel, notable for its 50,000-hour lifespan, which ensures both durability and clarity. Its 5-wire resistive touch screen is designed for responsive and intuitive interaction. It also features a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery capabilities, supporting USB 3.2 and DP display functions.


ARC-1037 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The device features diverse ports including HDMI, MPCIe, GPIO, and CAN Bus, and offers a fanless design with a wide-range DC power input for durability. It also includes two COM ports, two USB3.2 gen.2 ports, and built-in 2W speakers, providing essential connectivity and audio capabilities.

Connectivity is a key highlight of the ARC-1037 since it features two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed networking and wireless support for technologies like 5G modules and Wi-Fi 6.


ARC-1037 Panel PC
(click image to enlarge)

Avalue indicates that the ARC-1037 stands out with its support for proprietary IET modules, enabling extensive I/O options and easy customization. The system also offers robust hardware features like a watchdog timer and TPM 2.0, and software compatibility with Windows 10, 11, and Linux. These capabilities, along with multiple certifications, highlight the ARC-1037’s reliability and adaptability for various applications.

Specifications listed for the ARC-1037 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 262-pin DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM socket, supports up to 16GB max (non ECC only)
    • 1x 2.5” Drive bay(7mm HDD restricted)
    • 1x SATA 3.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • 10.4″ 4:3 LCD (Up to 1024 x 768)
    • 1x Headphone & Mic jack
    • Realtek ALC888S Audio codec
    • 2x 2W Speakers 
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Intel I226IT 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet
    • 2x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key-B 2242/3042/3052 for M.2 SATA 3.0 SSD
    • 1x M.2 Key-E, 2230, PCIex1, USB2.0
    • 1x 80-pin IET interface
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232/422/485
    • 1x RS-232
    • 12-bit GPIO + 2-pin CAN bus
  • USB:
    • 2x USB3.2 (1 x double deck, type A)
    • 1x USB type C
  • Other Features:
    • Fanless heatsink
    • TPM 2.0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20ºC to 70ºC
  • Certification:
    • CE, FCC Class B
    • UKCA, VCCI
  • Power:
    • 12V to 24V (Via DC Jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 259.6 x 195.8 x 46mm
    • 2.3 Kg
    • Wall, Stand, VESA
    • Silver aluminum

Further information

Avalue has not disclosed the pricing or availability information for the ARC-1037 panel PC at this time. Further details about the product can be accessed through the official product announcement.

