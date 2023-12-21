Avalue’s ARC-1037 Rugged Panel PC Powered by Intel Atom Alder Lake-N processor

Avalue’s ARC-1037 Rugged Panel PC Powered by Intel Atom Alder Lake-N processorDec 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 70 views
The PC solution provider, Avalue Technology has announced the launch of its latest product, the ARC-1037 equipped with dual 2.5GbE ports, DDR5 support and large storage peripherals. This new panel PC targets both indoor and outdoor applications such as automated kiosks and industrial automation.
As of publication date, the core of the ARC-1037 is the following Intel Atom Alder Lake-N processor:
- N97 — 4C, (2.0 – 3.6 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.20 GHz), 12W TDP