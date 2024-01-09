Cost-efficient $39.90 Travel Router with Dual GbE Ports and Flexible Storage Options

Cost-efficient $39.90 Travel Router with Dual GbE Ports and Flexible Storage OptionsJan 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 232 views
Recently, SeeedStudio introduced the LinkStar-H28K-0408, a compact, pocket-sized router that offers advanced connectivity options. This device is equipped with Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed internet access and includes a versatile USB Type-C port with Power Delivery support, enhancing its usability and convenience for various applications.
Differing from the LinkStar-H68K (RK3568-based) seen in 2022, which shared a similar form-factor and interfaces, the new variant distinguishes itself with the RK3528 processor.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- Rockchip RK3528 — Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5 GHz)