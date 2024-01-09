Cost-efficient $39.90 Travel Router with Dual GbE Ports and Flexible Storage Options

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Recently, SeeedStudio introduced the LinkStar-H28K-0408, a compact, pocket-sized router that offers advanced connectivity options. This device is equipped with Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed internet access and includes a versatile USB Type-C port with Power Delivery support, enhancing its usability and convenience for various applications.

Differing from the LinkStar-H68K (RK3568-based) seen in 2022, which shared a similar form-factor and interfaces, the new variant distinguishes itself with the RK3528 processor.

