All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Cost-efficient $39.90 Travel Router with Dual GbE Ports and Flexible Storage Options

Jan 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 232 views

Recently, SeeedStudio introduced the LinkStar-H28K-0408, a compact, pocket-sized router that offers advanced connectivity options. This device is equipped with Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed internet access and includes a versatile USB Type-C port with Power Delivery support, enhancing its usability and convenience for various applications.

Differing from the LinkStar-H68K (RK3568-based) seen in 2022, which shared a similar form-factor and interfaces, the new variant distinguishes itself with the RK3528 processor. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Rockchip RK3528 — Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5 GHz)


LinkStar-H28K-0408
(click image to enlarge)

The device is available in a single configuration equipped with 4GB LPDDR4X memory and 8GB eMMC storage. Additionally, it provides expandable storage via a MicroSD card up to 512GB, providing flexibility for additional space and large file handling.

At the heart of its network capabilities are dual gigabit Ethernet ports that utilize PCIE/RGMII technology to ensure high-speed internet connectivity and also maintain stability according to the product page.


LinkStar-H28K-0408 front view
(click image to enlarge)

This model includes Power Delivery support through a 5V-12V Type-C port, combined with a practical design. Its compact dimensions, measuring just 55.2 x 65.15 x 22.6 mm, allow for a pocket-sized form factor, facilitating easy integration into various spaces without compromising functionality.


LinkStar-H28K-0408 main features
(click image to enlarge)

The Wiki page, which provides setup instructions, notes that the device operates on QWRT, an operating system derived from OpenWRT. This system can be installed either on the eMMC or on a MicroSD card, offering flexible options for firmware installation and updates.

Specifications listed for the LinkStar-H28K-0408 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB LPDDR4X
    • Onboard 8GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x PCIe + 1x RGMII Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • Other Features:
    • 4x Status LEDs
  • Power:
    • 5V-12V (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 55.2 x 65.15 x 22.6mm

Further information

The LinkStar-H28K-0408 is available for purchase at $39.90 on SeeedStudio’s online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...