Low-Cost Pocket Router with 2x 1GbE + 2x 2.5GbE ports

The LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2, Seeedstudio’s latest router, enhances network performance with updated hardware and design. It builds upon the predecessor LinkStar-H68K compact router, featuring advanced core components and connectivity options.

The router is powered by the Rockchip RK3568, a quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 CPU that clocks up to 2.0 GHz, paired with an ARM-G52 2EE GPU. It supports 4K video decoding at 60fps and offers a neural network processing unit for machine learning applications.

For storage, this device is equipped with 32GB onboard eMMC, a micro SD card slot for additional space, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port which now supports SATA, providing substantial options for network-attached storage systems.