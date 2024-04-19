All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Low-Cost Pocket Router with 2x 1GbE + 2x 2.5GbE ports

Apr 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 327 views

The LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2, Seeedstudio’s latest router, enhances network performance with updated hardware and design. It builds upon the predecessor LinkStar-H68K compact router, featuring advanced core components and connectivity options.

The router is powered by the Rockchip RK3568, a quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 CPU that clocks up to 2.0 GHz, paired with an ARM-G52 2EE GPU. It supports 4K video decoding at 60fps and offers a neural network processing unit for machine learning applications.

For storage, this device is equipped with 32GB onboard eMMC, a micro SD card slot for additional space, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port which now supports SATA, providing substantial options for network-attached storage systems.


LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2 top view
Four Ethernet ports are included—two 1GbE and two 2.5GbE—ensuring versatile and fast network configurations. The integrated Wi-Fi 6 technology supports dual-band connections with speeds up to 1200Mbps. Multimedia capabilities are provided by a 4K-capable HDMI 2.0 output, with the pre-installed Android 11 OS delivering a comprehensive media streaming experience.

Connectivity enhancements in the V2 include a refined USB layout, adding an internal USB 2.0-A port for Bluetooth capabilities within the PCIe M2 slot. The exterior design features an “integrated heat dissipation strip”, moving away from the predecessor’s CNC sandblasting finish, for improved thermal management.

LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2 interfaces
The LinkStar-H68K-V2 router now features an enhanced Type-C port which supports SATA functionality, extending its utility in docking solutions. Additionally, the router offers versatile power options, accepting a range of 5-24V through its power adapter, and it can also be powered by a 5V Type-C connection, adding to its adaptability.

LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2 main features
The router’s support for OpenWRT and Armbian operating systems allows for specialized network configurations, including VPN, game servers, print serving, and ad-blocking setups. 

Specifications listed for the LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB RAM
    • 1x Micro SD card slot
    • 32GB eMMC (onboard)
  • Display/Audio:
    •  1x HDMI 2.0 (4K@60fps)
  • Connectivity:
    •  2x 1G Ethernet NIC RTL8211F
    •  2x 2.5G Ethernet NIC RTL8125B
    •  Dual-band 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi 6 (M7921E module)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-C
  • Power:
    • 5 – 24V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -10°C to 55°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 80 x 60 x 40mm

Further information

The LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2 is available for purchase at $99.00 on the SeeedStudio website, and it comes with Android 11 pre-installed, as detailed on the product page.

