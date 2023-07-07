All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Rockchip dev kit comes with 2x GbE and Wi-Fi/BT 5.0 support

Jul 6, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 98 views

The Youyeetoo YY3568 is a development board based on the Rockchip RK3568 quad-core 64-bit processor. This embedded product offers a range of versatile features, including a SATA 3.0 interface, a CSI connector, and support for multiple displays.

At the heart of the youyeetoo YY3568 System-on-Module is the Rockchip RK3568 System-on-Chip with 22nm lithography process and ARM v8.2 architecture.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • RK3568 — Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0 GHz); Arm Mali-G52 EE GPU w/ OpenCL, Vulkan 1.1 support; 0.8 TOPS [email protected]


RK3566 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The YY3568 supports 4K 60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video encoding and 1080p 60fps H.265/H.264 video encoding. The carrier board offers multiple display interfaces, including one HDMI 2.0, one eDP, and two MIPI DSI connectors, enabling flexible connectivity to a range of display devices.


youyeetoo YY3568 bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of memory and storage, the YY3568 comes with 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, with an optional upgrade to 8GB. The onboard eMMC storage starts at 16GB, with an optional upgrade to 64GB. Furthermore, the board features a MicroSD card slot for expandable storage as shown above.

Connectivity is well-covered with two Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports for high-speed networking. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz) and BL5.0 via the M.2 interface, offering wireless connectivity options.


youyeetoo YY3568 SOM & carrier board
(click images to enlarge)

The 30-pin expansion header provides access to interfaces such as 5x UART, 2x I2C, 1x CAN, 2x USB 2.0, 4x ADC, etc. For additional technical documentation, refer to the Wiki pages which can be found here.

Specifications listed for the youyeetoo YY3568 include:

  • Memory/Storage: 
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 64GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x eDP
    • 2x MIPI DSI
  • Audio:
    • 1x MIC input
    • 1x HDMI audio input
    • 1x Power amplifier speaker (4-ohms, 2W)
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 1x CSI connector
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, BL5.0 (via M.2 interface)
    • 1x SIM card slot (4G LTE)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIE Gen3 (M.2 2280)
    • 1x SATA 3.0
  • I/O Interface:
    • 30x GPIOs 
    • 3x LEDs
    • 1x Fan connector
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 2x USB 2.0 (Type-A)
    • 2x USB 2.0 (via pin header)
  • Power: 
    • 12 to 19V DC (via power input jack)
  • OS:
    • Android 11
    • Debian 10
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -10°C to 60°C
  • Mechanical: 
    • 120 x 88 x 19mm

Further information

The SOM variant with 2GB/16GB eMMC starts at $36.99 while the 8GB/64GB variant costs $62.99. Similarly, the development kit with the 2GB/16GB variant can be obtained for $62.99 and the 8GB/64GB eMMC is advertised for $94.99. The product page can be found here and it also mentions that the development kit comes with a 12V/3A power supply, a USB cable and a heatsink.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...