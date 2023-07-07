Rockchip dev kit comes with 2x GbE and Wi-Fi/BT 5.0 support

Rockchip dev kit comes with 2x GbE and Wi-Fi/BT 5.0 supportJul 6, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 98 views
The Youyeetoo YY3568 is a development board based on the Rockchip RK3568 quad-core 64-bit processor. This embedded product offers a range of versatile features, including a SATA 3.0 interface, a CSI connector, and support for multiple displays.
At the heart of the youyeetoo YY3568 System-on-Module is the Rockchip RK3568 System-on-Chip with 22nm lithography process and ARM v8.2 architecture.
- RK3568 — Quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0 GHz); Arm Mali-G52 EE GPU w/ OpenCL, Vulkan 1.1 support; 0.8 TOPS [email protected]