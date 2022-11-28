$59 Mini-router supports Ubuntu Server and Debian 11

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radxa has released an updated version of the E25 mini-router unveiled earlier this year. The Radxa E25 is based on the RK3568 providing dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, SATA support and optional wireless connectivity.

As the NanoPi R5S mini-router released around May 2022, the Radxa E25 is also built around the RK3568 SoC made in 22nm process technology.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

