All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

$59 Mini-router supports Ubuntu Server and Debian 11

Nov 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 106 views

Radxa has released an updated version of the E25 mini-router unveiled earlier this year. The Radxa E25 is based on the RK3568 providing dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, SATA support and optional wireless connectivity.

As the NanoPi R5S mini-router released around May 2022, the Radxa E25 is also built around the RK3568 SoC made in 22nm process technology. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Rockchip RK3568 — Quad-Core Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0 GHz); 1 Tops NPU w/ RKNN Toolkit support; Mali G52 GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.2/OpenCL 2.0/Vulkan 1.1


RK3568 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The RADXA E25 is available in three variants: 2GB RAM/8GB eMMC, 4GB RAM/16GB eMMC and 8GB RAM/32GB eMMC. Additional storage is provided by a MicroSD card and a M.2 2242 connector for SATA SSD or 4G LTE connectivity. 

The device also features a SIM card slot and a mini PCIe connector for Wi-Fi or 5G mobile network. The dual LAN ports (Realtek RTL8125B) support up to 2.5 Gbps

             
Radxa E25 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The E25 also provides access to up to 26x GPIOs supporting protocols as 3x UARTs, 2x SPI, 1x I2C, 1x I2S/PCM, 1x CAN, up to 6x PWM, 1x ADC, up to 17 GPIOs, 2x 5V pins and 2x 3.3V pins. 

Other peripherals present in the E25 include one USB 3.0 OTG, up to 16x status LEDs and one USB Type-C used for power and serial console. 

                   
Radxa E25 expanded view
(click images to enlarge)

Documentation for this device can be found on Radxa’s Wiki, similarly Debian 11 and Ubuntu Server 20.04 images are located under Downloads. OpenWRT firmware for the E25 mini-router can be found in this GitHub from ophub.

Further information

The Radxa E25 is available on AllNetChina’s website. The 2GB/8GB is listed for $59.00 while the 8GB/32GB variant costs $109.00. The 4GB/16GB is sold for $75.00.

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...