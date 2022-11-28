$59 Mini-router supports Ubuntu Server and Debian 11

$59 Mini-router supports Ubuntu Server and Debian 11Nov 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 106 views
Radxa has released an updated version of the E25 mini-router unveiled earlier this year. The Radxa E25 is based on the RK3568 providing dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, SATA support and optional wireless connectivity.
As the NanoPi R5S mini-router released around May 2022, the Radxa E25 is also built around the RK3568 SoC made in 22nm process technology.
- Rockchip RK3568 — Quad-Core Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0 GHz); 1 Tops NPU w/ RKNN Toolkit support; Mali G52 GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.2/OpenCL 2.0/Vulkan 1.1