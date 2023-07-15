All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
low-cost ODYSSEY SBC integrates STM32 MPU

Jul 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 145 views

SeeedStudio recently featured a Single Board Computer based on a 32-bit STM32 MPU clocked at 1.0GHz. The ODYSSEY-STM32MP135D supports multiple operating systems and provides versatile connectivity options including two ethernet ports and one LCD connector.

As its name implies, this new SBC accommodates the following STM32 microprocessor:

  • STM32MP135D32-bit Arm Cortex-A7 RISC core (up to 1.0 GHz) w/ Arm NEON and TrustZone; L1 32Kb cache, 128Kb L2 cache


STM32MP135D block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The datasheet for this MPU indicates that it offers 2x ADCs, 1x low-power secured RTC, 10x General purpose 16-bit timers, 2x 32-bit timers, 2x PWM timers, 5x low power timers and 1x RNG.

The ODYSSEY-STM32MP135D is available in a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 4GB eMMC. As shown below the board also includes a MicroSD card holder that can accommodate up to 32GB of additional storage.


block diagramODYSSEY-STM32MP135D
(click image to enlarge)

The SBC includes two 10/100M Ethernet ports, with ETH0 supporting the Wake-on-LAN (WoL) function. Additionally, the device offers Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) support.

The product page indicates that this device can be used for applications such as network monitoring, home security systems, portable media players, and smart vending machines.


ODYSSEY-STM32MP135D bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the ODYSSEY-STM32 MP135D include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4Gb DRAM
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
    • 4GB eMMC
  • Display:
    • 1x LCD 40-pin FPC connector
  • Camera:
    • 1x CSI 30-pin FPC connector
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 10/100M ports
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 1x USB Type-A
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 40-pin expansion header
  • Power:
    • PoE through Ethernet
    • USB Type-C
  • OS:
    • Yocto, Buildroot
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 x 56 x 17mm
    • 36g

 Further information

The ODYSSEY-STM32MP135D can be obtained for $39.99 on Seeedstudio’s online store.

