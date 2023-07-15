low-cost ODYSSEY SBC integrates STM32 MPU

low-cost ODYSSEY SBC integrates STM32 MPUJul 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 145 views
SeeedStudio recently featured a Single Board Computer based on a 32-bit STM32 MPU clocked at 1.0GHz. The ODYSSEY-STM32MP135D supports multiple operating systems and provides versatile connectivity options including two ethernet ports and one LCD connector.
As its name implies, this new SBC accommodates the following STM32 microprocessor:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- STM32MP135D — 32-bit Arm Cortex-A7 RISC core (up to 1.0 GHz) w/ Arm NEON and TrustZone; L1 32Kb cache, 128Kb L2 cache