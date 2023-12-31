Sipeed’s Longan Pi 3H is a compact Linux development kit with Allwinner H618 processor

Sipeed’s Longan Pi 3H is a compact Linux development kit with Allwinner H618 processorDec 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 137 views
Sipeed has introduced a cost-effective ARM-based Single Board Computer, the Longan Pi 3H, which shares a similar form-factor with the Raspberry Pi Zero. This open-source board comes equipped with notable features such as an HDMI port, a GbE LAN port, and wireless capabilities.
The LM3H module is powered by the Allwinner H618 System-on-Chip, a processor that shares similarities with chips found in products like the Orange Pi Zero 2W and the Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero, which were introduced a few months ago.
- Allwinner H618 — Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5 GHz); Mali G31 MP2 GPU; w/ OpenGL ES 1.0/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1 support