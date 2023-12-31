All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Sipeed’s Longan Pi 3H is a compact Linux development kit with Allwinner H618 processor

Dec 30, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 137 views

Sipeed has introduced a cost-effective ARM-based Single Board Computer, the Longan Pi 3H, which shares a similar form-factor with the Raspberry Pi Zero. This open-source board comes equipped with notable features such as an HDMI port, a GbE LAN port, and wireless capabilities.

The LM3H module is powered by the Allwinner H618 System-on-Chip, a processor that shares similarities with chips found in products like the Orange Pi Zero 2W and the Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero, which were introduced a few months ago.

  • Allwinner H618Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5 GHz); Mali G31 MP2 GPU; w/ OpenGL ES 1.0/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1 support


Longan Pi 3H dimensions and case
(click image to enlarge)

This compact board is available in configurations with 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Additionally, it incorporates eMMC storage within a space-efficient 46x25mm form factor, utilizing two channels of NGFF M-Key gold fingers to expose all available pins.

The Longan Pi 3H provides users with essential interfaces, including a standard HDMI output, dual USB-A ports, USB-C OTG, Gigabit Ethernet, and an onboard dual-band WIFI6+BT5.4 wireless module with a ceramic antenna.


Longan Pi 3H pinout
(click image to enlarge)

To simplify assembly, Sipeed offers an easy-to-assemble shell comprising three parts: the upper shell, main shell, and lower shell. This design eliminates the need for screws during installation, allowing for easy access to internal components and connections.

In terms of software, Sipeed states that they are actively contributing to the Linux open-source ecosystem, collaborating with community developers to add mainline Linux support for the Longan Pi 3H. While these efforts are ongoing, users can access patch developments on the GitHub repository, with official integration into the mainline Linux kernel expected by 2024Q1.


Longan Pi 3H peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

For desktop Linux users, both Debian and Armbian systems have been adapted to work with the Longan Pi 3H, thanks to community-driven efforts. It’s worth noting that as of the publication date, the Sipeed Wiki does not include a dedicated page for this specific product.

Further information

The Longan Pi 3H is available in a few configurations to meet diverse user needs. For instance, the version equipped with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage is priced at $34.90. Meanwhile, the variant with 4GB of RAM alone is available for $29.90, and the model featuring 2GB of RAM is priced at $23.90.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

