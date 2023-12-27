AIO-3588L AI Mainboard: 8K Display Support, High RAM, and 48MP ISP

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The AIO-3588L 8K AI is a development board powered by the Rockchip RK3588 series, featuring an octa-core 64-bit ARM architecture, optional up to 32GB of RAM, and 8K video encoding and decoding capabilities. This SBC by T-Firefly targets applications such as cloud servers, edge computing and other industrial settings.

According to the product page, the AIO-3588L main board features the Rockchip RK3588 processor, which is designed for commercial-grade performance and utilizes an advanced 8nm manufacturing process. It’s worth noting that there may also be System-on-Module variants of this processor available, catering to industrial and automotive grade applications.

