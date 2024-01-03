All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Boardcon’s Hexa-core RK3399-based SBC for Multimedia and Industrial Settings

Jan 2, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 132 views

The MINI3399 is a small-sized System on Module featuring the hexa-core Rockchip RK3399 processor. It’s designed to be compatible with a carrier board that enables its use in various applications, including industrial automation, and IoT devices. The device also supports high-definition display capabilities and offers multiple connectivity options, which may be suitable for digital signage and multimedia applications.

Setting it apart from other Boardcon products launched last year, such as the SBC3566, EMT507, and Idea3588S, the SBC3399 uniquely accommodates the MINI3399 System-on-Module, featuring the Rockchip RK3399 with the following architecture:

  • RK3399 64-bit, Dual-core Arm Cortex-A72 frequency (up to 1.8GHz); Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.4GHz); Arm Mali-T860 MP4 GPU


MINI3399 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The SoM comes equipped with up to 4GB RAM and an 8GB eMMC flash storage, expandable up to 128GB. Additional storage options include a MicroSD card slot and a SATA 3.0 port, providing flexibility for storage expansion.


MINI3399 top and bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The compatible carrier board combines various video and audio outputs, including HDMI 2.0 for 4Kp60 resolution, MIPI DSI, eDP1.3, and a 3.5mm audio jack, along with digital audio via HDMI. Additionally, it supports two MIPI and one CIF camera interfaces, enhancing its multimedia handling capabilities.
For network connectivity, it features a Gigabit Ethernet port, 2.4G Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2, with provisions for 4G LTE via a mini PCIe socket.


SBC3399 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with a range of features for enhanced connectivity and functionality, the board includes multiple serial ports, RTC, I2S, SPI, ADC, and GPIO via 4-pin connectors, along with keys for recovery, reset, and power. It is powered by a 12V/3A DC input and provides a variety of USB ports – four USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, and a Type-C port, addressing diverse connectivity requirements.

The SBC3399 primarily supports Android 11, as listed on its product page. This includes a Linux Kernel 4.19.193, eMMC 5.1, HDMI support for various resolutions, and connectivity options like USB, SATA3.0, Ethernet, and wireless features. It also supports a range of display interfaces and comes with essential embedded GUI applications and development tools.

Specifications listed for the SBC3399 include:

  • Memory:
    • Up to 4GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 128GB eMMC flash (optional)
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
    • 1x SATA 3.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • HDMI 2.0
    • MIPI DSI
    • eDP 1.3
    • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI camera
    • 1x CIF camera
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
    • 2.4G 1T1R Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), BL 4.2
    • Mini PCIe socket w/ Nano SIM card slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 3x UART, 1x I2S
    • 1x ADC, 1x SPI, 1x GPIO
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0 Host
    • 1x USB 3.0 Host
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • RTC w/ battery connector
    • 1x Recovery button, 1x Reset button
    • 1x Power button
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A (DC input jack)
  • Mechanical:
    • 110 x 150mm (base board)
    • 82 x 58mm (CPU module)

Further information

The SBC3399 product page can be found here, but it doesn’t provide pricing details.

