Boardcon’s Hexa-core RK3399-based SBC for Multimedia and Industrial Settings

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MINI3399 is a small-sized System on Module featuring the hexa-core Rockchip RK3399 processor. It’s designed to be compatible with a carrier board that enables its use in various applications, including industrial automation, and IoT devices. The device also supports high-definition display capabilities and offers multiple connectivity options, which may be suitable for digital signage and multimedia applications.

Setting it apart from other Boardcon products launched last year, such as the SBC3566, EMT507, and Idea3588S, the SBC3399 uniquely accommodates the MINI3399 System-on-Module, featuring the Rockchip RK3399 with the following architecture:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

