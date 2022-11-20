$119.00 Pocket Router supports Wi-Fi 6

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SeeedStudio launched this week a compact router powered by the quad-core Rockchip RK3568. The LinkStar-H68K-1432 router offers dual 2.5 GbE ports, dual GbE ports, one HDMI port and SATA 3.0 support via USB Type-C.

According to the product page, the LinkStar-H68K features the Rockchip RK3568 at its core.

