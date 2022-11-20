$119.00 Pocket Router supports Wi-Fi 6

$119.00 Pocket Router supports Wi-Fi 6Nov 19, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 281 views
SeeedStudio launched this week a compact router powered by the quad-core Rockchip RK3568. The LinkStar-H68K-1432 router offers dual 2.5 GbE ports, dual GbE ports, one HDMI port and SATA 3.0 support via USB Type-C.
According to the product page, the LinkStar-H68K features the Rockchip RK3568 at its core.
- Rockchip RK3568 — Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0 GHz); GPU ARM-G52 2EE; 1 [email protected]; 4K @60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoder 1080 @60fps H.265/H.264 video encoder