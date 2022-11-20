All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
$119.00 Pocket Router supports Wi-Fi 6

Nov 19, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 281 views

SeeedStudio launched this week a compact router powered by the quad-core Rockchip RK3568. The LinkStar-H68K-1432 router offers dual 2.5 GbE ports, dual GbE ports, one HDMI port and SATA 3.0 support via USB Type-C.

According to the product page, the LinkStar-H68K features the Rockchip RK3568 at its core. 

  • Rockchip RK3568 — Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0 GHz); GPU ARM-G52 2EE; 1 [email protected]; 4K @60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoder 1080 @60fps H.265/H.264 video encoder

     
RK3568 blog diagram (left) and front/back views (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The LinkStar-H68K-1432 integrates up to 32GB of eMMC flash on-board, one MicroSD card slot and a USB Type-C that supports SATA 3.0 (up to 6Gbps). 


LinkStar-H68K-1432 side views
(click images to enlarge)
The company suggests to use the LinkStar-H68K in applications such as a NAS device or as a VPN router since it features one HDMI 2.0 with 4K support, two 2.5 GbE LAN ports and two additional Gigabit LAN ports. There is also a variant of this router that supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6.


LinkStar-H68K-1432 router
(click image to enlarge)

This compact router seems to ship with Android 11 pre-installed, although it can also support Ubuntu, Debian and Armbian. SeeedStudio also mentioned they will release a custom OpenWRT before the shipping date (~Dec 2 2022).

Specifications listed for the LinkStar-H68K include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB/4GB LPDDR4
    • Onboard 32GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card reader
    • SATA 3.0 support (via USB Type-C)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x 3.5mm audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • Dual-band 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi 6 (M7921E module)
    • 2x GbE LAN ports (NIC RTL8211F)
    • 2x 2.5 GbE LAN ports (NIC RTL8125B)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type-C 
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • OS:
    • Ubuntu, Debian
    • Armbian, Android
    • Openwrt, Buildroot
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -10 to 55°C
  • Power:
    • 5V to 24V DC (12V-1A DC rec.)
    • 8W
  • Dimensions:
    • 80 x 60 x 40mm

Further information

The LinkStar-H68K-1432 is available for backorder starting at $119.00 until December 30th ($129.00 regular price). The variant without Wi-Fi costs around $89.00 ($99.00 regular price). See the product page for more details.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

One response to “$119.00 Pocket Router supports Wi-Fi 6”

  1. mex137 says:
    Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:51 pm

    I now this Router,
    its a hinlink H68K.
    https://doc.hinlink.cn/9.html

    I do not now what that “LINKSTAR” Label ist for. If you sell a Hinlink Router than call it Hinlink.
    Now its more difficult to find the right information!
    It looks like that seeed studio guys and girls are very special.

    It is possible to buy the Router on:
    https://parcelup.com/
    -> this is for all people who do not have the “LINKSTAR” Brand on the Top of the box.

    Reply

Please comment here...