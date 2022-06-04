Ronetix provides i.MX8M based compact SOMs solutions

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Ronetix has recently released a large System on Module portfolio based on NXP processors. For example, the i.MX8MN-COMPACT-CM is based on the cost effective NXP i.MX8M-NANO while the i.MX8M-MINI-CM is based on the multicore NXP i.MX8M-MINI.

The COMPACT-CM and the MINI-CM offer similar I/O peripherals. The main differences are the form factors in which they are available and the processor systems integrated on them. The Mini-CM comes in a SODIMM 204 form factor while the COMPACT-CM comes as a stripped down module with Hirose 2x 100 DF40C connectors.

i.MX8M-MINI-CM



The MINI-CM SOM is powered by a quad-core ARM A53 processor (up to 2GHz) and the ARM Cortex M4 (up to 400MHz). On the other hand, the COMPACT-CM offers the ARM Cortex A53 in different variants (Quad, Duo, Solo) as well as the ARM Cortex M7 (up to 750MHz).

i.MX8MN-COMPACT-CM with NXP i.MX8M-NANO

Both modules come with 1GB LPDDR4 and 4GB of eMMC storage. They both offer connectors for LVDS (1400×[email protected]), camera (MIPI-CSI) and support for standard protocols such as SPI, IC2, PWM, GPIO, UART, ethernet etc.

i.MX8MN-COMPACT-CM with NXP i.MX8M-NANO block diagram

Other minor differences are the Wi-Fi modules implemented; the COMPACT-CM uses the Sterling LWB5 module while the MINI-CM uses the SparkLAN AP6345SD.

i.MX8M-MINI-CM block diagram

For software development, Ronetix provides support for U-BOOT, Linux Kernel and Yocto images. The company also provides a Wiki page that documents all of their products.

The company also stated they will release a i.MX8MP-COMPACT-CM SoM based on the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor around Q3 of 2022. The device will feature the quad-core ARM Cortex A53 processor (up to 1.8GHz), the ARM Cortex M7 (up to 800MHz), an NPU with 2.3 TOPS, the GC7000UL GPU, QSPI NOR Flash support, dual LVDS, one HDMI and dual MIPI-CSI for cameras.

Specifications listed for the i.MX8MN-COMPACT-CM with NXP i.MX8M-NANO include:

Processor System: Quad/Duo/Solo Armv8-A, 64-bit CortexTM-A53 Core (up to 1.5GHz) ARM Cortex-M7 co-processor (up to 750MHz) NEON SIMD and VFPv4

Memory/Storage: 1GB LPDDR4 (optional, up to 4 GB) 4GB eMMC (optional, up to 64 GB)

Camera: MIPI-CSI, 4 data lanes

Connectivity: 10/100/1000Mbps ethernet WiFi Sterling LWB5, 802.11ac, dual band (optional) Bluetooth 4.2 (optional)

Display/Graphics: 1x MIPI DSI 1x LVDS (up to 1400×1050 @60Hz)

USB: USB2.0 OTG port

I/O Interface: 3x SPI, 4x I2C, 4x UART ports 4x general purpose PWM signals GPIOs MMC/SD/SDIO

OS: Win 10 (64-bit) Linux

Operating temperature: 0°C to 70°C (standard) -20° to 85°C (optional)

Power: 3.85 – 5.0V

Dimensions: 40 x 30 mm



Specifications listed for the i.MX8M-MINI-CM with NXP i.MX8M-MINI include:

Processor System: Quad Armv8-A, 64-bit CortexTM-A53 Core (up to 2GHz) ARM® CortexTM-M4 (up to 400MHz) NEON SIMD and VFPv4 Graphic Processing Unit

Memory/Storage: 1GB LPDDR4 (optional, up to 4 GB) 4GB eMMC (optional, up to 64 GB)

Camera: MIPI-CSI, 4 data lanes

Connectivity: 10/100/1000Mbps ethernet SparkLAN AP6345SD, 802.11ac, dual band (optional) Bluetooth 5.0 (optional)

Display/Graphics: 1x MIPI DSI 1x LVDS (up to 1400×1050 @60Hz)

USB: 2x USB2.0 OTG port

I/O Interface: 3x SPI, 4x I2C, 4x UART ports 4x general purpose PWM signals GPIOs MMC/SD/SDIO

OS: Win 10 (64-bit) Linux

Operating temperature: 0°C to 70°C (standard) -20° to 85°C (optional)

Power: 3.85 – 5.0V

Dimensions: 67 x 40 mm (SO-DIMM)



Further information

According to the company, the COMPACT and MINI modules are available starting at $59 per unit for 1Kpcs orders. For additional details refer to Ronetix’s website.