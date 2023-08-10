Debix Model C SBC showcases i.MX 93 CPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Debix announced today a new Single Board Computer integrating the NXP i.MX93 processor along with the Ethos-U65 microNPU. The SBC includes dual GbE ports, camera support, and various other peripherals.

This appears to be the first Debix SBC integrating the NXP i.MX93 processor setting it apart from their recently launched SBCs such as Debix SOM A, Model B, and Model A.

i.MX9352 — Dual-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.7GHz); Single-core Cortex-M33 (up to 250MHz), Ethos-U65 microNPU

The SBC is equipped with 1GB of LPDDR4 memory, with an option to upgrade to 2GB. Storage options include an onboard Micro SD card slot and optional eMMC storage ranging from 8GB to 128GB.