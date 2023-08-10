All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Debix Model C SBC showcases i.MX 93 CPU

Aug 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 157 views

Debix announced today a new Single Board Computer integrating the NXP i.MX93 processor along with the Ethos-U65 microNPU. The SBC includes dual GbE ports, camera support, and various other peripherals. 

This appears to be the first Debix SBC integrating the NXP i.MX93 processor setting it apart from their recently launched SBCs such as Debix SOM A, Model B, and Model A.

  • i.MX9352 — Dual-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.7GHz); Single-core Cortex-M33 (up to 250MHz), Ethos-U65 microNPU

The SBC is equipped with 1GB of LPDDR4 memory, with an option to upgrade to 2GB. Storage options include an onboard Micro SD card slot and optional eMMC storage ranging from 8GB to 128GB.



NXP i.MX93 block diagram
The Debix Model C features dual Gigabit Network interfaces, one of which supports Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE, requires PoE module).

The standard configuration of the SBC includes Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Furthermore, users have the option to upgrade to Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6.

The Model C also offers a 40-Pin double-row header that provides access to various interfaces, including 1x I2C, 2x USB 2.0 Host, 1x UART, and 4x 12-bit ADC. In addition, it features 6x GPIOs, which can be configured for various functionalities such as PWM, UART, SPI, I2C, and CAN.

 
Debix Model C peripherals
Specifications listed for the Debix Model C include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 2GB LPDDR4 
    • Up to 128GB eMMC (optional)
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz WIFI IEEE 802.11b/g/n, BT5.0
    • 2x GbE ports (1x w/ TSN support)
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI (up to 1080p60) 
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x MIPI DSI (up to 1080p60)
    • 1x LVDS (up to 720p60)
    • 1x Headphone & mic combo
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-Pin expansion header
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Host Type-A
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG Type-C
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/2A Type-C
  • OS:
    • Yocto 4.2-L6.1.22_2.0.0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20℃ to 70℃
    • -40℃ to 85℃ (optional)
  • Mechanical:
    • 85.0 x 56.0mm

Further information

While the company hasn’t provided specific pricing details for this SBC, the Model C is anticipated to be launched in September 2023. Currently, the Model B and Debix SoM A are readily available for purchase on OKDO.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

