LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3: ESP32-S3 Development Board with Night Vision & Touch Display

May 24, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 104 views

The LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3, built around the ESP32-S3 chip, serves as a versatile platform for applications in home automation, IoT devices, and surveillance systems. It is equipped with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth capabilities, a MicroSD card slot for additional storage, and a battery connector for portable use.

The T-Camera-Plus-S3 is driven by the dual-core ESP32-S3R8, supported by 8MB of PSRAM and 16MB of Flash memory, enhancing its ability to handle complex tasks and data storage.

ESP32-S3 Block Diagram
(click images to enlarge)
A 1.3-inch SPI TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels is at the core of its interface. Equipped with a ST7789V driver and capacitive touch capabilities. The board also integrates a microphone and a MAX98357A codec for high-quality audio capturing and processing, and supports external speakers for multimedia applications.

 
LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3 Interfaces
(click images to enlarge)
For imaging, an optional OV2640 or OV5640 camera module can be installed, capable of capturing high-resolution images up to 2 million pixels (UXGA 1622×1200) and features IR-Cut for enhanced low-light performance.

The development board provides extensive connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth (BLE 5 + BT mesh), essential for remote data transmission in IoT applications.

 
LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3 Pinout
(click images to enlarge)
Two Qwiic connectors and multiple GPIO pins allow for extensive customization through various communication protocols like I2C, SPI, and serial connections. A USB Type-C port and a battery connector ensure versatile power options.

Further information

The LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3 is listed at $39.98 on the LILYGO AliExpress store. Refer to the LILYGO’s Twitter for a short demonstration of the device.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

