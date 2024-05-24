LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3: ESP32-S3 Development Board with Night Vision & Touch Display

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The LILYGO T-Camera-Plus-S3, built around the ESP32-S3 chip, serves as a versatile platform for applications in home automation, IoT devices, and surveillance systems. It is equipped with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth capabilities, a MicroSD card slot for additional storage, and a battery connector for portable use.

The T-Camera-Plus-S3 is driven by the dual-core ESP32-S3R8, supported by 8MB of PSRAM and 16MB of Flash memory, enhancing its ability to handle complex tasks and data storage.