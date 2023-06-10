i.MX 91 powered System on Module for Linux edge applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

iWave Systems launched last month a 45mm x 45mm System-on-Module integrating the latest NXP i.MX 91 System-on-Chip with EdgeLock Secure Enclave. Moreover, interfaces such as dual GbE, dual USB ports and diverse I/Os required in smart factory, smart home, medical devices and smart metering applications

The iWave i.MX 91 OSM is one of the latest embedded products that features the NXP i.MX91 that was unveiled last month. Earlier this month, Variscite unveiled a SoM based on the same processor.

