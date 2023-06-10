All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

i.MX 91 powered System on Module for Linux edge applications

Jun 10, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 72 views

iWave Systems launched last month a 45mm x 45mm System-on-Module integrating the latest NXP i.MX 91 System-on-Chip with EdgeLock Secure Enclave. Moreover, interfaces such as dual GbE, dual USB ports and diverse I/Os required in smart factory, smart home, medical devices and smart metering applications

The iWave i.MX 91 OSM is one of the latest embedded products that features the NXP i.MX91 that was unveiled last month. Earlier this month, Variscite unveiled a SoM based on the same processor. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • NXP i.MX91Single Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.4GHz)


i.MX91 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The device provides support for Gigabit Ethernet (one with TSN support), BL5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 networking. The standard SoM variants appear to include 2GB memory and 16GB eMMC Flash.

An iWave Systems representative mentioned that they are offering a carrier board (iW-RainboW-G50S) with Pico-ITX form-factor that is compatible with all OSM based System on Modules (i.MX93, STM32MP13x, etc.) including this one.

   
i.MX based Pico ITX SBC (left) and SoM (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The company also states that “the i.MX 91 applications processor family from NXP provides an ideal mix of high performance, pricing, and security; fit for entry-level Linux edge processing solutions for applications such as EV Charging Stations, Industrial Gateways, and HMI Displays.”

Specifications listed for the i.MX 91 OSM include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4
    • 16GB eMMC (Expandable)
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.3 & IEEE802.15.4
    • 2x RGMII
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x 4-bit SD port
    • 3x UART (1x optional)
    • 1x SPI, 2x I2C, 2x CAN, 1x I2S
    • GPIOs, 1x PWM
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
    • 4x USB 2.0 Host 
  • Other Features:
    • External RTC Controller
    • 1x Debug UART
  • OS:
    • Linux 6.1
  • Power:
    • 5V/2.5A (OSM BGA)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to +85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 45mm x 45mm
    • Solderable LGA Package in OSM v1.1 Standard (662 contacts)

Further information

The i.MX 91 OSM product page can be found here, but iWave Systems didn’t provide pricing information. The product announcement mentions that “Evaluation Kits of the System on Module will be ready to purchase in June 2023.”

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...