Toradex Titan Eval Kit incorporates NXP’s i.MX 95 applications processor

Toradex Titan Eval Kit incorporates NXP's i.MX 95 applications processorNov 7, 2023
Yesterday, Toradex launched an NXP-based embedded platform, designed to excel in real-time processing and machine learning applications while maintaining power efficiency. Key features of this new platform include dual GbE with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), a high-speed 10 GbE port, and support for LPDDR5 memory, among others.
The System-on-Module integrates the recently launched NXP i.MX 95 applications processor, which features a robust architecture outlined below:
- i.MX 95 – 6x Arm Cortex-A55 U (up to 2.0GHz); 1x Arm Cortex-M7(up to 800MHz); 1x Arm Cortex-M33 (up to 333MHz); 2TOPs NPU w/ 750 inf/sec