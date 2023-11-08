All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Toradex Titan Eval Kit incorporates NXP’s i.MX 95 applications processor

Nov 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 129 views

Yesterday, Toradex launched an NXP-based embedded platform, designed to excel in real-time processing and machine learning applications while maintaining power efficiency. Key features of this new platform include dual GbE with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), a high-speed 10 GbE port, and support for LPDDR5 memory, among others.

The System-on-Module integrates the recently launched NXP i.MX 95 applications processor, which features a robust architecture outlined below:

  •  i.MX 95  6x Arm Cortex-A55 U (up to 2.0GHz); 1x Arm Cortex-M7(up to 800MHz); 1x Arm Cortex-M33 (up to 333MHz); 2TOPs NPU w/ 750 inf/sec


i.MX 95 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

For multimedia applications, this embedded platform also boasts an image signal processor, a 3D & 2D GPU, dual MIPI CSI-2 interfaces for cameras, a quad-lane MIPI DSI and LVDS (dual-channel) support.

The Torizon SoM offers flexible memory and storage options since it can be configured with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with a 32-bit interface and up to 128GB of eMMC Flash memory. Additionally, there is a microSD card slot available on the carrier board for expandable storage.

The company highlights the connectivity features  of the Titan Evaluation Kit with a variety of interfaces including USB 3.0 and 2.0, 10 Gigabit and Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 2X2 MU-MIMO ac/a/b/g/n ), Bluetooth 5.0, PCIe, and more.

   
Titan Eval Kit block diagram & embedded platform
(click images to enlarge)

This embedded product also offers 8x analog inputs, 2x CAN (w/ Signal Improvement Capability), 1x JTAG, 1x UART, 4x I2C and OSPI flash support.

Physically, the SoM measures 69.60mm x 47.00mm, and the carrier board is 194.5mm x 129.5mm, designed to operate between -25°C to +85°C, making it robust for a variety of industrial environments.

Toradex also offers multiple compatible accessories for this board including a capacitive touch 10.1″ display, a 5MP Color camera, a DSI to HDMI adapter, a DSI display adapter, Wi-Fi 6/BL5.2 module and more.

Further information

The product announcement indicates that the early access phase for the i.MX 95 Titan Evaluation Kit from Toradex starts today. Due to the early access status, the availability of the kit is limited. Interested customers can visit the Toradex website to submit their application for the i.MX 95 Titan Evaluation Kit.

