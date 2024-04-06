Variscite DART-MX95: Enhanced Connectivity with Dual GbE, 10GbE Ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

At Embedded World 2024, Variscite introduced the DART-MX95 System-on-Module, a robust device based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for various applications, it features high-speed peripherals like dual GbE, 10GbE, and 2x PCIe.

The DART-MX95 is engineered for a combination of high-speed data processing and real-time performance, utilizing a multi-core architecture.

