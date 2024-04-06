All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Variscite DART-MX95: Enhanced Connectivity with Dual GbE, 10GbE Ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3

Apr 5, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 94 views

At Embedded World 2024, Variscite introduced the DART-MX95 System-on-Module, a robust device based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for various applications, it features high-speed peripherals like dual GbE, 10GbE, and 2x PCIe.

The DART-MX95 is engineered for a combination of high-speed data processing and real-time performance, utilizing a multi-core architecture.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i.MX95: Up to 6x Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 800MHz); Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz); Arm Cortex-M33 (up to 200MHz)

 
DART-MX95 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The module is coupled with an eIQ Neutron AI/ML Neural Processing Unit accelerator, boasting a 2 TOPS performance, which enhances its capability to efficiently handle advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks.

For multimedia applications, the DART-MX95 is equipped with a versatile 2D/3D GPU, supporting 4K video encoding and decoding. It’s compatible with advanced graphics standards such as OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0. 

The module comes with LPDDR5 RAM, available in configurations from 4GB to 16GB, ensuring high-performance bandwidth. Storage-wise, it offers eMMC ranging from 8GB to 128GB, providing flexibility for different application requirements.

In terms of connectivity, the DART-MX95 is well-endowed, featuring certified Wi-Fi 6, dual GbE + 10GbE, dual PCIe Gen 3.0, USB 3.0, and CAN FD. This wide range allows for extensive high-speed communication capabilities across various platforms.


Variscite DART-MX95 SoM
(click images to enlarge)

Variscite has confirmed support for multiple operating systems including Yocto, Android, Debian, Boot2Qt, and FreeRTOS, thereby catering to a diverse array of development preferences.

Looking forward, Variscite aims to broaden its SoM offerings. Upcoming modules, based on the NXP i.MX 91 and i.MX 93 processors, are on the horizon, following the success of the VAR-SOM-MX93 in 2023.

Specifications listed for the DART-MX95:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR5
    • eMMC up to 128GB
    • SD card
  • Audio:
    • 5x I2S(SAI)
    • S/PDIF,RX TX, PDM 8CH, MQS
    • Line In/Out
    • Microphone – Digital, Analog (stereo)
  • Display:
    • MIPI-DSI (4kp30 or 3840x1440p60)
    • Dual LVDS (1920×1080, 24-bit)
    • 4Kp30 H.265 & H.264 encode and decode
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI2
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 10/100/1000 Mbps
    • 1x 10 Gbps
    • Certified Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n with optional 802.15.4
    • BT/BLE5.3
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x I3C, 7x I2C, 8x UART
    • 8x SPI, 1x QSPI, 5x CAN Bus
    • PCIE-Express x2 Gen 3.0
    • 8x ADC
    • 1x JTAG
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0/2.0 OTG
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
  • Other Features:
    • RTC (on carrier)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 to 70°C (commercial)
    • -25 to 85°C (extended )
    • -40° to 85°C (industrial )
  • Power:
    • 3.4V- 5V DC in
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 x 60mm
    • Pin2Pin form-factor

Further Information

Variscite’s announcement of the DART-MX95 did not include pricing details. For more information, please refer to the product’s dedicated page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...