Variscite DART-MX95: Enhanced Connectivity with Dual GbE, 10GbE Ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3

Variscite DART-MX95: Enhanced Connectivity with Dual GbE, 10GbE Ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3Apr 5, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza
At Embedded World 2024, Variscite introduced the DART-MX95 System-on-Module, a robust device based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for various applications, it features high-speed peripherals like dual GbE, 10GbE, and 2x PCIe.
The DART-MX95 is engineered for a combination of high-speed data processing and real-time performance, utilizing a multi-core architecture.
- i.MX95: Up to 6x Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 800MHz); Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz); Arm Cortex-M33 (up to 200MHz)